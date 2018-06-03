Transfer rumours: Gareth Bale linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid reportedly abandon interest in Mauricio Pochettino

Gareth Bale was reported to be upset about lack of first-team opportunities in Real Madrid. (Souce: Reuters) Gareth Bale was reported to be upset about lack of first-team opportunities in Real Madrid. (Souce: Reuters)

Wales striker Gareth Bale was sold to Real Madrid by Tottenham in 2013 for a then world record fee of £85.3m. But the three-time Champions League-winning player is reportedly considering a move away from the Spanish club in search of more first-team playing opportunities. Bale scored twice in the Champions League final against Liverpool last month, in spite of coming on in the second half. After the win, Bale refused to comment about his future at Madrid, sparking rumours that his time at Santiago Bernabeu might be coming to an end.

Now, according to ESPN, Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United are interested in signing the 28-year old this summer. It is not the first time the forward has been linked with the Red Devils. The report adds that United has so far not given any indication whether the Los Blancos are willing to sell Bale. The report adds that United are looking to “avoid a protracted transfer saga” and will only push for the move if they receive any encouragement from Bale’s representative or the Spanish club.

In other news related to United, Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred is likely to complete his medical next week as the Brazilian looks set to come to Old Trafford, the Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile, reports from Spain claim that Real Madrid has abandoned their interest in appointing Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager. Spanish journalist Guillem Balague told Sky Sports that the lack of release clause in Pochettino’s newly-signed contract for Tottenham is one of the reasons for Real backing out. Balague added that Real are also reluctant to deal with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who has proven to be a tough negotiator in the past when the club brought Luka Modric and Gareth Bale to the club.

Real’s former manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly being pursued by Qatar international team for the World Cup 2022. According to AS, telecoms tycoon Naguib Sawiris has a potential offer for the Frenchman. In a tweet, the Egyptian wrote, “Zidane joining Qatar to coach national team for World Cup 2022. 50mn a year over 4 years … Money talks?”

Other major transfer gossip, rumours, and announcements:

* France striker Antoine Griezmann addressed his Atletico Madrid and said that the announcement will be made before the start of the World Cup. The 27-year old, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, told TF1 after the warm-up game, “It will be determined before the World Cup.”

* Juventus director John Elkann addressed rumours regarding Gonzalo Higuain’s move to Chelsea and said that it will be decided after the World Cup. “It’s very difficult to judge the transfer market in a World Cup year. Anything can happen. We’ll see after the World Cup, but there’s not much I can say now,” he was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

* AS Monaco’s Radamel Falcao, who has been linked with AC Milan, said it is an “honour” to be linked with the Serie A club. “I’m keeping myself out of it. I’ve seen what the media says about it. I have a contract and right now I’m just thinking about the World Cup. Milan are one of the best clubs in the world and I’ve always been following them but, for now, as I said, I have a contract with Monaco and I’m comfortable there. I feel loved there,” he was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd