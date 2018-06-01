Transfer rumours: Real Madrid reportedly eyeing Mauricio Pochettino after Zinedine Zidane steps down as manager

Zinedine Zidane announced resignation as Real Madrid manager on Thursday. (Source: Reuters) Zinedine Zidane announced resignation as Real Madrid manager on Thursday. (Source: Reuters)

With Zinedine Zidane stepping down from his role as the Real Madrid manager, rumours and predictions have started going around regarding who will step up to take the helm at Santiago Bernabeu. While early reports indicated former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to be the front man, the latest ones from Sky Sports put Tottenham’s boss Mauricio Pochettino in the pole position to take up charge at the Spanish club. As per the report, Real Madrid have not yet discussed the prospect with the Argentine. According to Tottenham sources, there is no buyout clause in the new five-year deal that Pochettino has signed last week.

Wenger was also questioned regarding a move to Madrid, and the 66-year old said that he has turned down an offer from Madrid in the past. “It is exciting because you will be tested again, that’s what I want again in my life basically I am a competitor who needs to be tested,” the French manager was quoted as saying by BeIN Sports. “Real Madrid I think I turned down two or three times you know. It’s one of the teams I loved when I was a kid. I just felt that it was a very sensitive period for Arsenal FC,” he further added.

Chelsea fans also have something to worry about with rumours regarding Roman Abramovich planning to sell the club starting to blow out. The Russian billionaire has reportedly put the stadium redevelopment plans on hold, Sky Sports News reported. But the club sources told Sky that his commitment to The Blues is still “unwavering”. Another worry for Chelsea is that the club is planning to allow goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois leave this summer, and are considering a move for Roma’s Alisson, but Roma have reportedly told Sky Italy that the 25-year old Brazil international is not for sale.

Other major transfer gossip, rumours, and announcements:

* Everton announce Marco Silva as the manager for the next season with Sam Allardyce leaving from the role.

* Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester United are looking to sign Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld for £50m

* Manchester City courting Lecester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Napoli’s Jorghino in double scoop (Daily Mail)

* SSN reported that former United No. 10 Wayne Rooney is in “advanced talks” with MLS side DC United.

* Mundo Deportivo reported that Liverpool are keen to rope in Barcelona’s Ousman Dembele.

