Transfer rumours: Maurizio Sarri reportedly set to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea

After a forgettable season, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly set to be axed and replaced by former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri. The Blues finished in the fifth position in the Premier League table and failed to qualify for the Champions League. Conte’s loyal fans hoped that a qualification to the Europa League, and the FA Cup victory over Manchester United, might prompt the management to give the Italian manager another chance.

But according to ESPN pundit Paul Mariner, Conte’s strained relationship with the officials will see him going out this summer, with Sarri taking the helm as the manager. Mariner believes that the deal to bring Sarri to the club “is done”, and it is just a matter of days when the club will make the official announcement.

According to further reports by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Sarri is keen to bring Inter Milan striker Mauri Icardo as the first summer signing to Stamford Bridge. The reports add that the Blues are willing to pay Icardi’s €110 million release clause. The report further added that Juventus have offered Inter Milan £43 million plus Gonzalo Higuain for Icardi.

Other major transfer rumours from Tuesday

* According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United are in talks to sign Porto full-back Diogo Dalot. The 19-year-old Portuguese defender is reported to have a €20m release clause.

* Sky Sports reports that Everton are set to appoint former Watford boss Marco Silva as the new manager, replacing Sam Allardyce. According to those close to the deal, there is a “99 per cent” chance of the deal taking place.

* Frank Lampard confirms he is in talks to take up the managerial role at Derby County.

