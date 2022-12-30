scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

‘Football is football’ because of players like Pele, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Pele, a prolific goalscorer who won the World Cup an unprecedented three times as a player in 1958, 1962 and 1970, died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Guardiola added that Pele had the potential to be successful in any era of the sport. (REUTERS/AP)
Listen to this article
‘Football is football’ because of players like Pele, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola likened the legacy left behind by Pele to the script of a movie on Friday, saying football would not be what it was without the Brazilian soccer legend.

Pele, a prolific goalscorer who won the World Cup an unprecedented three times as a player in 1958, 1962 and 1970, died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer.

“On behalf of Manchester City, biggest condolences to his family. Football is football thanks to these types of people, players and human beings,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Everton.

“I think Neymar said it, before the number 10 was just a number and after it became something special – every top player wants to wear it for their team. What he has done for football is there and always will remain.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...

“He didn’t just win three World Cups – it was a new thing when he came up. I was not born when he was playing but it’s like a good movie, no? The legacy after many years is still there.”

Guardiola added that Pele had the potential to be successful in any era of the sport.

“When I was in the academy at Barcelona I had a physiotherapist who was in love with Brazil and Pele. And after when I was nine or ten, I started to watch some clips,” Guardiola said.

Advertisement

“Now I realise he was so strong and could do everything. People say that rhythm was completely different. These type of players, if he was playing now, he would adapt to the rhythm and the pace.

“He was so intuitive and in skills and mentality, he could play in every generation. Everyone has their own greatest.”

Turning his attention to City’s clash against Everton, Guardiola called on his players to stay sharp and maintain the same level of intensity they displayed in wins over Leeds United and Liverpool in recent weeks. City returned to action following the World Cup break with a 3-2 win over rivals Liverpool in the League Cup, before a 3-1 defeat of Leeds on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The last two games against Liverpool and Leeds were so demanding, high intensity, we handled it really well,” Guardiola said.

“I don’t know what Everton will do, sometimes they press high but not last season. We have to know the transitions, start from Jordan Pickford. The quality is there, they have exceptional players.

“In this period, everyone’s thinking of New Year’s Eve, the distraction can be a problem. Two days after Leeds, we have to be ready.”

Guardiola added that Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, who played in the World Cup final win over France, would return to training after New Year’s Eve.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 19:44 IST
Next Story

Putin, Xi hold talks as Russia fires another Ukraine barrage

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 30: Latest News
close