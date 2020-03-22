Football is a habit but habits can be broken Football is a habit but habits can be broken

By Rory Smith

Something I heard, a few months ago, has been on my mind this week. It was something that I think I knew, deep down, but had never quite put into words. It was not so much a new thought as a thought I had never quite had.

You will, I think, remember the story. Last summer, after more than a century of existence, Bury’s soccer team had to shutter its doors. It became, for a few days, something of a cause célèbre: proof of the inequity of soccer’s ecosystem; proof of the vulnerability of historic clubs to ill-intentioned owners; proof that something was wrong.

There was for a while something of a media circus outside Bury’s gates, but once the courts had ruled and the die had been cast, the journalists started to drift away. A few weeks later, a photograph emerged on social media. It was of Michael Curtis, the groundskeeper, proudly cutting the field at Gigg Lane, the team’s empty stadium, as he had done for decades.

It struck me as a perfect encapsulation of the affection we have for, and the pride we have in, our sports teams, what they mean to us — we would care for them, even if they never played again. So I drove the few miles from Manchester, early one morning, to go and find him. He opened the door, an eyebrow raised. (People, generally, find it harder to say no in person.) After a while, he invited me in.

A handful of his colleagues were there. We talked for a couple of hours: about what kept them coming back, about what they had been through, about what Bury meant to them, and about their hopes for the future. Fans were busy trying to organize a “phoenix” club, a replacement for Bury, one that might return soccer to Gigg Lane.

What are athletes up to now that coronavirus has cancelled all matches?

They all hoped that would happen, too, but Martin Kirkby, the man who ran the bar at the stadium, was circumspect. As he saw it, no matter how soon a new club could be founded or how high up in English soccer’s league pyramid it might be placed, the damage was done. Soccer — going to soccer games, watching soccer, talking about soccer — was a habit. And, sadly, quickly, “people’s habits change.”

Sports are never just sports. They are industries and economies, businesses and brands, as I wrote last week. They are — to borrow a phrase from an American investor in soccer — time-decayed media content: they are entertainment vehicles and distractions and escapes, soap operas that captivate us. They are cultural phenomena and they are common languages. They are a reflection of the world in which they exist.

Over the next few months, as our worlds shrink and contract to a single home, or a single room, we will be granted a new perspective on all of that. We will realize, in a world without sports, how much color and noise they provide to the pageantry of life. Even as we focus on what is truly significant — the safety and well-being of our families, our communities; having enough to eat, having a place to live — we will see, in their absence, what a presence sports are.

Most of all, though, Kirkby was right: sports are a habit. They give to our lives a rhythm that we barely notice. Saturday is game day; Tuesday and Wednesday nights in spring are Champions League nights; August is when the season starts again; May is when the prizes are handed out, and then we all get chance to rest, reflect and, eventually, wonder when it is all coming back.

The journey to the stadium; the rush to be in the ground or the bar or at home in time for kickoff; the people you see, the ones you watch with, the ones you play alongside; the routines and the superstitions and the displacement activity; surreptitiously checking your phone for the scores; watching “Match of the Day”; thirstily drinking in transfer news; feverishly scrolling through Twitter.

The longer this hiatus goes on, though, the more of that falls away, the more of us drift away. Routines switch, interests wane. Perhaps, as more of the world enters lockdown, other activities will not be available, but who knows? Maybe will we live more of our lives online. Maybe we will emerge more accustomed to isolation, more suspicious of large crowds. Maybe we will cherish those scraps of family time all the more.

There is an economic impact, too. Soccer’s whole business model relies on broadcasters paying vast sums to show the games. But in the next few months, first advertisers and then subscribers will start to fall away. In a climate of widespread financial uncertainty, not all of them will be able to come back.

That is not to say that coronavirus marks the end of soccer. Not at all. But it will, I suspect, have a lasting impact, one that we cannot yet discern. For most of us, going back will become more appealing as the days and weeks and months go on.

And when we do, most of us will thrill at just how green a field is, just how vast a stadium, just how beautiful a goal can be. The arc of the ball, the sound of the net, the split second of silence before an eruption of joy and despair. Most of us will go back, as soon as we can, as soon as it is safe. But some will not. Soccer is a habit, and people’s habits change.

— So, What Now?

Over the last few days, it has become standard practice for sports journalists and commentators to adopt a sincere impression and intone that, in the grand scheme of things, sports do not really matter. The fact that so many people were moved to write reminded me that, actually, they do matter, to a lot of people, and that’s OK.

They don’t matter as much as some other things, obviously. They are nobody’s priority at this point, but they do matter: as industries and economies, but also as something we invest an inordinate — and some might say unhealthy — amount of time in. More than one thing can be important. Not all things have to be of equal importance.

So even as we all have bigger issues to consider and greater problems to face, I think we will keep this column going. In fact, to some extent, because of those issues and those problems, we will keep this column going.

At times it will deal with an element or an effect of the crisis we are all facing. For all of us who love sports, how this will affect sports may not be a priority, but it is not an irrelevance. But at other times maybe it will drift away from it, and give you chance to allow your mind a little bit of a break from more serious matters.

This week has not brought quite as much clarity as anticipated, perhaps, in terms of how soccer will restart when — I suppose, sadly, there should be an if here, too — the coronavirus pandemic is under control, but I suspect that’s the right thing to do. Decisions do not need to be made yet; UEFA’s announcement that this summer’s European Championship will instead be held next June and July illustrates why.

There are places where they are still playing matches: as I write this, Belarus and Turkey in Europe and parts of South America are continuing with their seasons, though Mexico has finally put a stop to games. This does not, it has to be said, seem especially wise.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.