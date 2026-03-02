‘My football heart doesn’t like it’: Liverpool’s Arne Slot slams the Premier League’s ‘new reality’

A day after Arsenal scored two goals from corners to overpower Chelsea (who had scored their solo goal of the evening from a corner themselves), to stay at the top of the Premier League standings, Liverpool manager Arne Slot

lamented the state of football in the English league these days. Slot—whose club are in 5th spot in the league, 14 points below Arsenal—is not happy with the “new reality” of football. Or, as he phrased it, his “football heart” ain’t chuffed at them set-piece goals.

“Do I like it? My football heart doesn’t like it,” Slot lamented on Monday ahead of Liverpool’s game at Wolverhampton on Tuesday. “Now most of the games I see in the Premier League are not, for me, a joy to watch.”