Football Delhi to celebrate Sunil Chhetri’s birthday with exhibition game

Football Delhi will celebrate talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri’s birthday, which is now called Delhi Football Day, with an exhibition match in the capital on Friday.

To mark the occasion, an exhibition game will be played among the Under-19 junior girls at the Ambedkar Stadium.

“The soccer fraternity is cordially invited to grace the occasion and join us for the cake cutting ceremony after the match,” Football Delhi, earlier known as Delhi Soccer Association, said in a release.

Earlier, Football Delhi honoured Indian captain Chhetri by declaring his birthday as Delhi Football Day.

Football Delhi took the decision during its first executive meeting of the year in January, chaired by president Shaji Prabhakaran.

Under Chhetri’s leadership, India swept aside Kenya to lift the Intercontinental Cup in June.

The All India football Federation (AIFF) ‘Player of the Year’ award recipient for this year was recently in the spotlight for requesting his country mates to attend the national team’s matches and got a resounding response from everybody.

Chhetri is India’s all-time leading scorer and figures in the top-5 globally.

