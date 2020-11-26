scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 26, 2020
Football-crazy Kerala declares two day mourning for Maradona

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a two-day mourning in the sports sector as a mark of respect to Argentine legend Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

By: Sports Desk | November 26, 2020 1:52:44 pm
Diego Maradona visisted Kerala in 2012 (Source: Express Photo)

Remembering Maradona and his visit to Kerala in 2012, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The people of Kerala are among the football fans across the world pained by the death of legendary player Maradona.”

“Football is a beautiful game and Maradona was the most popular player. He has a big place in the hearts of football fans in Kerala ever since Argentina won the 1986 World Cup. After Argentina, Maradona has the largest number of fans in Kerala. During any World Cup his posters are found in large numbers in this tiny state,” he said in a message.

State Sports Minister E P Jayarajan announced the two days of official mouring on November 26 and 27. The Argentine great died following a cardiac arrest, two weeks after undergoing a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain. He was 60.

Shock and disbelief gripped football-crazy Kerala as fans recalled Argentine legend Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

The iconic footballer had visited the southern state for two days in October 2012 for a private event. For the football-mad fans of the region, it was a god-send opportunity as they could catch a glimpse of their hero from close quarters in Kannur.

Such was the craze for the 1986 World Cup winner that fans had started converging at the stadium three days prior to the event.

