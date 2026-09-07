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Can PSG win 3 Champions League titles, or does continuity and stability render them stale?

Are additions of Ferran Torres, who denied Argentina the second world title they believed they deserved, as well as Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche, enough to keep the French juggernaut going? Only Real Madrid have 3 UCL titles till date.

PSG's Marquinhos, center right, is congratulated by teammate Joao Neves, center left, after scoring the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain, and Monaco, in Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. (AP Photo)PSG's Marquinhos, center right, is congratulated by teammate Joao Neves, center left, after scoring the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco. (AP Photo)
Written by: Sandip G
6 min readSep 7, 2026 09:19 AM IST First published on: Sep 7, 2026 at 08:34 AM IST

It was a night meant for celebrations. Banners of Luis Enrique, whose contract was extended that day with a staggering pay-raise that puts him in the 20-million-dollar stratosphere, rolled in the stands of Parc de Prince like a undulating wave. After all, the Spaniard was the man who brought joy into the stands, who transformed the upstarts into a continental elite.

Except the night ended mournfully, the surging Monaco upending the running five-time-champions ragged in a 2-1 win. Enrique called for calm—even though the defeat from their immediate competitors, stretching their winless streak to three games was hard for the devout to reconcile with. But Enrique’s words have a magic effect on those around. “I’m happy with what I saw. I saw a lot of positive things; for me, today, we deserved the win. But that’s football, it’s a wonderful sport,” he said after the game. Hope and belief sprung again.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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