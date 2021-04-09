Football clubs Birmingham, Swansea, Rangers boycott social media over racism

While Swansea City and Birmingham had earlier announced that their players will boycott social media over the racist abuse sent on the platforms, Rangers joined in the cause to become the first club in Scotland to boycott social media in response to online abuse and discrimination.

For seven days from later Thursday, there will be no posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat, said Swansea, which plays in England’s second-tier League Championship.

The club has written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook counterpart Mark Zuckerberg to ask for more stringent policing and punishments for those posting racist messages.

Swansea City has chosen to take a club-wide stance in the battle against abuse and discrimination of all forms on social media. From 5pm today we will not post any content on our official social media channels for seven days.#EnoughIsEnough 👉 https://t.co/rmHXB0j2l7 pic.twitter.com/fKqKqHl8Ag — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 8, 2021

The Club stands in solidarity with Swansea City in the fight against abuse and discrimination of all forms across social media. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png As of 6pm tonight, we will not be posting across official channels for a period of seven days. #EnoughIsEnough — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) April 8, 2021

“Three of our squad have been racially abused in recent weeks and, as a squad and club, we wanted to take this stance as we again call on those at the forefront of social media companies to implement the change that is needed now and in the future,” Swansea captain Matt Grimes said.

“I find it staggering that we are still talking about racism and abuse of this kind. We are acutely aware of the pressures within football at this level, but it shouldn’t be underestimated as to how such levels of abuse can affect someone.”

UEFA and Police Scotland are currently investigating the alleged racist abuse suffered by Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara against Slavia Prague in the Europa League on March 18. Kamara claims that he had faced racial abuse on a daily basis ever since.

A club statement read: “Rangers can confirm that as of 7pm this evening, our players and management will take part in a week-long boycott of all social media channels.

“This is to underline the ongoing concerns over a lack of accountability and responsibility from social media outlets.