FIFA lifts Folarin Balogun’s red card suspension, set to play vs Belgium

United States striker Folarin Balogun‘s red card suspension was lifted on Sunday by FIFA and the player will be available to play against Belgium in their last 16 clash on Tuesday. Balogun, the USA’s top goal scorer, was sent off after a VAR review in the second half for planting his boot into the ankle of Bosnia’s Tarik Muharemovic in their Round of 32 clash. The
“In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year. If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement,” FIFA said in a statement.
The move by FIFA received praise from US president Donald Trump who said that the card was a ‘grav injustice’. “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump said in a statement on social media.
Belgium coach Rudi Garcia, meanwhile, strongly criticised FIFA’s decision, saying the unprecedented move was against the spirit of the game.
“I didn’t know that at the FIFA World Cup the fifth of July is now the first of April and it’s April Fool’s Day,” Garcia told reporters ahead of Monday’s last-16 clash.
He referred to a statement issued by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA), which said it was “astonished” by FIFA’s decision and was “investigating all potential options”.
Garcia added: “We are not defending the national team or the federation, we are defending football with its ethics and integrity.”
He and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois both insisted the decision would have no impact on Belgium’s preparation, though Courtois conceded the timing of the decision was a surprise.
“For us as players, nothing changes,” Courtois said. “We focus on the game, to win on the pitch, whoever plays.” Garcia, though, grew visibly irritated with questions about the decision, eventually interjecting: “Please don’t waste your time talking about that. We want to focus on sporting matters.”