FIFA lifts Folarin Balogun’s red card suspension, set to play vs Belgium

United States' Folarin Balogun (20) reacts to a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

United States striker Folarin Balogun‘s red card suspension was lifted on Sunday by FIFA and the player will be available to play against Belgium in their last 16 clash on Tuesday. Balogun, the USA’s top goal scorer, was sent off after a VAR review in the second half for planting his boot into the ankle of Bosnia’s Tarik Muharemovic in their Round of 32 clash. The

“In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year. If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary ⁠period, the suspension ⁠shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed ⁠for the ‌new infringement,” FIFA said in a statement.