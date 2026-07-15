Knew it was going to cause lot of controversy: Balogun on red card reversal row

United States' Folarin Balogun (20) walks off the pitch after losing to Belgium in their World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup nearing its end, the tournament has been one which will be remembered more for its controversies than genuine footballing action. With a litany of incidents that were deemed controversial, one that literally took the cake was the reversal of USA striker Folarin Balogun’s red card ahead of their Round of 16 match vs Belgium.

During USA’s 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, the Monaco forward committed a foul on Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic, for which he was sent off. Under normal circumstances, it would have ruled him out of the match against Belgium. But the involvement of US president Donald Trump provided a big assist for him as the ban was lifted by the FIFA Committee.