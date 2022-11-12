scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Focus should be on football at Qatar World Cup, says Brazil FA

The Football Associations of 10 European countries, including England and Germany, last week published an open letter to take action and improve the rights of migrant workers in Qatar.

WC 2022Brazil will open their World Cup campaign against Serbia on Nov. 24 and also face Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.. (Twitter/CBF Futebol)

Brazil’s soccer ruling body (CBF) has backed FIFA’s message of focusing on the football at the World Cup in Qatar, a week after several European nations urged FIFA to take action to improve the rights of migrant workers in the host country.

The statement from the record five-times champions follows that of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), who said “disagreements and fights” should “take a back seat” when the tournament kicks off on Nov. 20.

Qatar has come under intense pressure over its treatment of foreign workers, restrictive social laws and LGBTIQ rights, leading to many teams participating raising concerns, although the country has denied claims that workers were exploited.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“We wholeheartedly agree that, together with FIFA, the Qatari authorities and other bodies, extra-football issues are being addressed in the certainty that football can be a force for positive change in societies around the world,” the CBF said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

“As FIFA always insists on remembering, this tournament will also be an opportunity for fans… to meet and live together in peace and joy, regardless of their origin, religion or sexual orientation, united by the universal language of football. “For a football without prejudice.”

The Football Associations of 10 European countries, including England and Germany, last week published an open letter to take action and improve the rights of migrant workers in Qatar.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 05:12:14 pm
Next Story

‘I get 2-3 kg gaali everyday, but… ‘: PM Modi taunts KCR in Telangana

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

England storm into World Cup final with 10-wicket rout of India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 12: Latest News