Michel’s a fraud for throwing Mata out of Real Madrid Castilla: Florentino Perez

After Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s verbal attacks on club icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez were revealed in multiple leaked audios, a new report claims that he called club legend Michel “a fraud”.

Earlier this week, Perez was quoted criticising Raul and Casillas as “the biggest frauds” in a recorded conversation in 2006. A day after that report, El Confidencial reported that the 74-year-old former politician had lambasted both Ronaldo and former Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho in 2012, calling them “idiots”.

The latest leak indicates that the current Getafe manager Michel is the new victim. He spent 14 years at the Los Blancos as a player between 1982 to 1996.

Michel was the coach of Real Madrid Castilla, the B-team, in the mid-2000s.

“I think Michel is the one who made the hole for Juan Mata [to leave], he is the one who threw him out of Real Madrid Castilla to put his son in the team. He is a fraud,” Perez was quoted saying as per El Confidencial‘s newest revelation.

“He is a very bad coach, a guy who has done nothing.”

Mata left Real Madrid and signed for Valencia in 2007. Afterwards, he announced himself to the world with his playmaking abilities, joining reputed clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United later on. He has won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Euro 2012 for Spain, while also winning a UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Europa Leagues, two FA Cups, and a Copa del Rey at the club level.

After his remarks on Raul and Casillas were made public, the Los Blancos president responded in an official statement on Tuesday, saying the comments have been removed from their broader context, adding he intends to take legal action.

“Given the news broadcast in El Confidencial, in which phrases attributed to me are reported, I think it is necessary to clarify. The reproduced phrases are pronounced in conversations clandestinely recorded by Mr. Jose Antonio Abellan, who has been trying to sell them for many years without success,” the statement said.

“It is surprising now that, despite the time that has elapsed, the newspaper El Confidencial reports them today. They are single phrases of conversations taken from the broad context in which they occur.”

“For them to be reproduced now, after so many years have passed since those conversations took place, is I understand due to my participation as one of the promoters of the Super League. I have put the matter in the hands of my lawyers, who are studying the possible actions to take,” it added further.