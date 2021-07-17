Mesut Ozil replaced his girlfriend after coming to Real Madrid: Florentino Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly claimed then club head coach Jose Mourinho had told midfielder Mesut Ozil that his partner had slept with “the entire Inter and AC Milan squad” in a new explosive leaked audio.

Earlier this week, Perez was quoted criticising Raul and Casillas as “the biggest frauds” in a recorded conversation in 2006. A day after that report, El Confidencial reported that the 74-year-old former politician had lambasted both Ronaldo and former Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho in 2012, calling them “idiots”.

According to Madrid Zone, Perez talked about a young Ozil’s time in Spain in a recorded conversation in 2012, leaked by Spanish newspaper El Confidencial.

“When Ozil came to Madrid, he replaced his girlfriend with a model from Milan, until Mourinho told him that the model was f****d by the entire Inter and AC Milan squads, and the technical staffs of both teams as well,” he was quoted saying.

The 32-year-old German playmaker joined Los Blancos from Werder Bremen in 2010 after an impressive 2010 FIFA World Cup campaign in South Africa.

“Ozil came at 21 years old, with a girlfriend, but he quickly discovered Madrid, and changed his lifestyle. He told his girlfriend to f**k off and replaced her with an Italian model. He used to take his private jet, f**k her and return,” Perez said.

Ozil, who made 159 appearances and won a La Liga and a Copa del Rey during his three-year stay in Madrid, now plays for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

After his remarks on Raul and Casillas were made public, the Los Blancos president responded in an official statement on Tuesday, saying the comments have been removed from their broader context, adding he intends to take legal action.