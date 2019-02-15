Flamengo play first match since academy fire

Brazilian soccer club Flamengo played its first match since the fire that killed 10 of its academy players at its training ground Feb. 8, losing 1-0 to rival Fluminense on Thursday night.

Advertising

Nearly 30,000 fans, many with white balloons, banners and flags, attended the state championship match.

The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, only hours after the deadly incident. Flamengo supporters sang a song to honor the dead at 10 minutes of play.

Luciano scored for Fluminense. Survivor Cauan Emanuel, who was released from hospital this week, was filmed crying in the tribunes of the Maracana, sided by family members and Flamengo fans.

Advertising

The victims were between 14 and 16 years old. Police are still investigating what caused the fire.