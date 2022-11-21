‘Flag transportation costlier than plane ticket’ Is there a bigger flag than the Croatian fan flag that will reach Qatar world cup?

The largest Croatian fan flag, over 200 metres long and weighing 100 kilograms, is coming to Qatar a day before their game against Morocco. The flag has already seen the world: From Portugal to Russia.

“The flag is ready, it travels as cargo, and the transportation cost me more than my plane ticket – he added with a smile,” Dado told Sata 24.

At Russia, during the 2018 world cup when Croatia won silver, the fan flag was an eye-grabber and a hit with fans. Cut and sewn, she went around the world cup in Russia.

At Nizhny Novogorod in Russia then, 24 Sata reported, that local seamstress Ljuba were hired to see the flag.

A local cafe had provided the electricity needed and the seamstress stitched up, and it had attracted a lot of media attention; the process was filmed by photojournalists and television channels.

Now, that flag will arrive in Doha but twice as long – 201 meters. It was 96 metres long in Russia.

The 200 metre flag was showcased at Fisherman’s Week in Crikvenica, an event organized in honour of fishermen and the valuable tradition of fishing in Crikvenica. After the fleet of ships and cruisers sail along to gaping crowds, the people gather in the midnight to enjoy the fireworks. The largest fan flag too was there. The turistickeprice.hr breathlessly informed the world that “One of the novelties of this year’s event is the prize game “Find the goldfish”. The game caused excitement every day for everyone who was impatiently looking for a goldfish sticker in the city center”. For obvious reasons, no one was asked to find the flag.

It was also hung at the Maksimir stadium during the game against Denmark in the League of Nations.

Maksimir stadium holds a critical place in the folklore of Croatia the nation. Things had come to head in a most violent fashion on 13 May 1990 when a riot broke out at the famous Maksmir stadium in Zagreb, a Croatian region, during a football game between Dinamo Zagreb and Red Star Belgrade, a famous Serbian club. The game had to be abandoned as fans from both sides invaded the pitch and clashed; around 60 people were seriously wounded. Many Croatians and Serbians see that day as the start of the civil war. It even threw up the famous imagery of Dinamo’s footballer Zvonir Boban kicking the security forces, perceived as sympathetic to Serbs. It was called the kick that started the war.

“Not quite accurate that it was the start of the war but yes it has a huge symbolic moment among nationalist Croatians,” Dario Brentin, researcher at Centre of Southeast European studies at University of Graz, had once told The Indian Express. “A year later in May 1991 Dinamo and Red Star Belgrade were still playing each other in Yugoslavian football league – that’s why I say 1990 incident wasn’t the start but I can understand why people perceive it to be. By the time war starts in early summer of 91, it was important for Croatian national narrative to have this possibility of togetherness in combined Yugoslav state. That Maksmir incident becomes part of folklore as a strong symbolic statement.”

The disintegration started in the early 80’s in unified Yugoslavia: Increase in unemployment, hyper-inflation, rise of ethnic identities. “It’s in this context that organised football fandom started to emerge, very much mirroring what was going on in Italy, England, and other parts of Western Europe. These football fan groups from largely urban centres like Zagreb, Belgrade , Saravejo, and they are articulating their political views very loudly mostly through stadium,” said Brentin.

Now they are articulating their patriotism and love for football with the mother of all flags at the Qatar.