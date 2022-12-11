scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

‘F**k them!’ Bruno Fernandes launches attack on match officials after Portugal’s World Cup loss

Portugal mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes launched a scathing attack on the match officials after their quarter-final loss against Morocco.

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes remonstrates with fourth official Ivan Barton. (Reuters)

Portugal mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes slammed Argentine referee Facundo Tello and the other match officials after Portugal crashed out of the World Cup.

As reported by Goal, Fernandes told a Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) media officer, not touch him and allow him to speak his mind. The media officer was trying to calm furious Bruno.

Bruno said: “Don’t touch me, I’ll say what I have to say. F**k them…

“I have to say that it is very strange to have a referee refereeing us from a country [Argentina] that still has its team in the competition and we don’t have Portuguese referees in the World Cup.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other sidePremium
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other side

“Ours referee the Champions League, so they have the quality and level to be here.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“These officials don’t referee in the Champions League, they’re not used to this type of game, they don’t have the pace for it. They clearly tilted the field.

“In the first half, there is a clear penalty on me, without a doubt any, because I am isolated and never in my life let myself fall, when I was alone with the goalkeeper and could shoot at the goal. As simple as that.”

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 09:55:29 am
Next Story

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh goes on floors, actor looks menacing in new poster

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 11: Latest News
close