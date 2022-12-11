‘F**k them!’ Bruno Fernandes launches attack on match officials after Portugal’s World Cup loss

Portugal mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes slammed Argentine referee Facundo Tello and the other match officials after Portugal crashed out of the World Cup.

As reported by Goal, Fernandes told a Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) media officer, not touch him and allow him to speak his mind. The media officer was trying to calm furious Bruno.

Bruno said: “Don’t touch me, I’ll say what I have to say. F**k them…

“I have to say that it is very strange to have a referee refereeing us from a country [Argentina] that still has its team in the competition and we don’t have Portuguese referees in the World Cup.

“Ours referee the Champions League, so they have the quality and level to be here.

“These officials don’t referee in the Champions League, they’re not used to this type of game, they don’t have the pace for it. They clearly tilted the field.

“In the first half, there is a clear penalty on me, without a doubt any, because I am isolated and never in my life let myself fall, when I was alone with the goalkeeper and could shoot at the goal. As simple as that.”