Five teams that can create a few upsets and progress far at the Football World Cup

The buildup to a football World Cup is dominated by a few predictable storylines. The narrative surrounding the global superstars and household names is inflated, and the status of all the usual suspects that are the bookmakers’ and analysts’ favourites is heavily discussed.

The most exciting aspects of the quadrennial event, however, are the stories of the minnows causing upsets over the big names to go deep into the tournament. From Costa Rica’s landmark run in 2014 – a penalty shootout away from the semifinals – to hosts South Korea going all the way to the final four in 2002. This year, there are a few more likely than others to cause one.

Denmark

The only team on this list with legitimate credentials to go all the way in Qatar this year. Calling the semifinalists of the European Championships dark horses may seem odd, but the Danish group look set to be able to overcome expectations again.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side may not set the world alight but are built on a solid structure.

Stacked in defence with big names like Simon Kjaer and Andreas Christensen, their wing-backs are capable of overlapping and finding space, the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Thomas Delaney providing the engine in midfield, and star man Christian Eriksen driving the creativity. Despite being ever so slightly low on goal threat, this is a solid, balanced team.

Their group-stage clash against France is a potentially mouthwatering one, likely to decide who avoids quiet favourites Argentina in the Round of 16, and if the Danes are able to do so, there is no ceiling on what they can achieve in Qatar.

Senegal

Despite losing star talisman Sadio Mane to injury, the reigning AFCON champions are Africa’s best bet for a deep run this year. No team from the continent has ever made it past the group stage since Senegal did in 2002.

Aliou Cisse’s side built their AFCON triumph on pragmatism and big-game management, but the tools at his disposal fit the blueprint for a smaller team taking it to the big sides. Pace, power, verticality.

Their engine-like midfield not only allows them to press higher up the pitch but also break up play. With overlapping fullbacks and pacy winger Ismaila Sarr attacking the ensuing open spaces, as well as the hold up play of old-school striker Boulaye Dia, they are a huge threat on the transition. The experienced Chelsea duo of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly can martial a tight line at the back too.

Ecuador

Group A may prove to be a tricky one overall. Hosts Qatar, solid Netherlands, the aforementioned Senegal, are joined by a well-drilled Ecuador team that could spring up a surprise, even if a legal case in the Court for Arbitration of Sport put their qualification spot and buildup in turmoil.

The team keeps it simple with a system that can jump from 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3, and much of their structure, and subsequent success, is built around a versatile midfield. Brighton duo Moises Caicedo – the rock of the midfield – and Pervis Estupinan – a marauding fullback – have both been in brilliant form in England.

The team does have some South American flair to it too: both Enner Valencia and Gonzalo Plata will provide the goal threat, once considered promising youth players now in their maturity. The energy, speed, and youth of this team will make them a solid watch. They’ll be licking their lips following Mane’s injury to win that matchup and make it into the knockouts.

Serbia

Drawn with Brazil, both Serbia and Switzerland have the ability to pose problems, but the former have been chosen for this list simply due to the fresh adoption of a much more entertaining, attacking, and ultimately intriguing playing style.

They have a host of great talent in their ranks, and unlike teams like Uruguay, Portugal, or even England, coach Dragan Stojkovic has them playing to their strengths – getting their creative players on the ball and pressing higher up the pitch to pinch it early.

Midfielder Sergio Milinkovic-Savic can play a variety of roles and is great with the dead ball, winger-turned-wing-back Filip Kostic can wreak havoc down their left side, Dusan Tadic makes for a great creative attacking midfield option, and strike partners Alexander Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic – signed by Juventus for 75 million euros to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in January – have plenty of goals in them.

A tough team to keep the ball against, and to keep from scoring, Serbia could be Brazil’s sternest test, given their inexperience against European sides.

Iran

The Iranian contingent have more attention on them than ever, especially after the players’ show of support for the protesters against Iran’s political establishment in the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in custody after allegedly breaking the strict hijab rules. Their campaign is politically charged further with matchups against geopolitical rivals USA and England.

The return of former Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz has meant a return to structure, deep defending, and reliance on set pieces and counter attacks for goals. Most importantly, it has marked the return of purposeful togetherness, the kind that is successful at one-off international competitions.

None of the teams in their group are known for free-flowing attacking, right in the wheelhouse of a team that can depend on goalscoring magic from the likes of Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi while being disciplined enough to not concede at the back. On and off the field, Iran have the potential to be one of the stories of the World Cup.