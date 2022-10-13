scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

First-ever female referees at World Cup fearured in latest FIFA single by Arab artists

Six of the first-ever female referees at a FIFA World Cup, have been featured in Light the Sky, the fourth music single released ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to insidethegames. The most recent from the official soundtrack saw a collaboration from four Arab singers: United Arab Emirates’ Balqees, Moroccan-Canadian vocalist Nora Fatehi, […]

first female referee, sports, footballJapan's Yoshimi Yamashita is one of the six female officials selected for the competition. (Twitter)

Six of the first-ever female referees at a FIFA World Cup, have been featured in Light the Sky, the fourth music single released ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to insidethegames.

The most recent from the official soundtrack saw a collaboration from four Arab singers: United Arab Emirates’ Balqees, Moroccan-Canadian vocalist Nora Fatehi, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal of Morocco.

In the Light The Sky music video, each of the six female officials selected for the competition make an appearance. “Stéphanie Frappart of France, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan are due to take charge of fixtures while Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Díaz Medina of Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt of the US are set to be assistant referees,” it wrote.

“Light The Sky tells us to ‘shout if you’re with me’ and brings to life the spirit of communal celebration of the FIFA World Cup – an energising message as we look forward to a game-changing tournament of firsts,” FIFA entertainment executive and song producer RedOne remarked,” the report added.

“This is an inspirational song with its roots firmly in the Middle East.

“It is also fitting that the first-ever female referees at a FIFA World Cup are part of this release that will connect with football and music lovers of all ages.”

Manal is twice “Best Female Artist in Northern Africa” at the All Africa Music Awards and has one album, 360, which was released last year. Riad, who stars in films, has a smash hit in Waed Menni, which has accumulated almost 200,000 views on YouTube. Fatehi, like Riad, has been part of several music videos and films.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 10:00:59 am
Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
