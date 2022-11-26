scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Fire sends smoke over Doha skyline during World Cup in Qatar

Qatar's Interior Ministry said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that's part of the city of Lusail

Smoke rises after a fire breaks out in Lusail. (REUTERS)

Qatari authorities say a fire broke out on Saturday at an under-construction building in a newly built city where a World Cup match was set to be played later in the evening, but caused no injuries.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city of Lusail, which is hosting several games during the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late on Saturday.

The blaze was about 3.5 kilometers (two miles) from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and restaurants

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 05:10:16 pm
