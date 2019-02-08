Fire at Brazilian football club Flamengo’s training centre kills 10 people

A fire at the training centre of Rio de Janeiro football club Flamengo killed 10 people and injured at least three on Friday, firefighters said. The blaze happened at the Brazilian club’s state-of-the-art youth team training centre Ninho do Urubu, which was expanded only two months ago.

Siga a cobertura do incêndio que matou dez pessoas e deixou três feridos no Ninho do Urubu, CT do Flamengo https://t.co/2R7rAm5F0v pic.twitter.com/YZooeXY72S — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) 8 February 2019

Urgente! Bombeiros dizem que 10 pessoas morreram em incêndio no Ninho do Urubu https://t.co/uaZeeJvflw pic.twitter.com/43nljz2J8q — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) 8 February 2019

The fire reportedly broke out as the players were sleeping, the cause of which is unknown. The blaze has engulfed a dormitory at the centre.

According to G1 news portal, the fire began at 5:10 am local time (1.40 pm IST) and was extinguished by 7.30 am (4pm IST). Victims are yet to be identified but players aged between 14 and 17 are known to use the dormitory.

Firefighters said that the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. “The kids from the Flamengo youth team were sleeping there at the time,” firefighter Douglas Henaut told Globo News.

Flamengo is one of the biggest football clubs and South America with an alma mater list including the likes of Zico, Adriano and Real Madrid’s teenage sensation Vinicius Junior, among others. It was voted by FIFA as one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century.

To be updated…