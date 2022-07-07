FIR could be filed against sacked Under-17 women’s football coach Alex Ambrose: CoA member Bhaskar Ganguly

The All India football federation (AIFF) is not ruling out lodging an FIR, or taking legal route, against the sacked India U-17 women’s team assistant coach Alex Ambrose and a decision in this regard would be taken after the team’s return to India from Europe. Ambrose has been punished by the Federation for alleged “sexual misconduct” during the U-17 women’s team’s exposure tour of Europe.

Committee of Administrators member and former Indian football team captain Bhaskar Ganguly told The Indian Express that the CoA would seek the manager’s report and would have a discussion before deciding the future course of action. “Alex Ambrose has already been sacked. If need be, an FIR would be lodged against him. Of course, the CoA will have a discussion on this. We have to wait for the team to return to India. We need to look at the manager’s report,” Ganguly told this paper.

Ambrose, however, has denied the allegation, while his lawyer reportedly has sent a legal notice to the AIFF. “My client was forced to admit to what he has never done by putting him under fear, duress and coercion. My client was not allowed to offer any explanation nor was my client intimated or informed about the charges/allegations/accusations levelled against by him,” said the notice, as quoted by PTI, adding: “My client has been sacked and terminated from his duties in an illegal, unlawful and unjust manner without following the due process of law.”

Last Sunday, CoA member SY Quraishi, the former Chief Election Commissioner of India, had informed Ambrose’s sacking via Twitter, as he posted: “Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process.”

The AIFF also asked Ambrose to appear for a disciplinary hearing but the latter reportedly didn’t accept the request.

The AIFF had initially suspended Ambrose and directed him to return to India immediately. The statement had said: “An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women’s team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation.” It added: “The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival.”