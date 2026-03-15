‘Argentina refused’: UEFA detail reasons why Finalissima between South American giants and Spain was not rescheduled

UEFA announced that the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain was cancelled after Iranian strikes on American bases in middle eastern countries had put the match at the Lusail stadium in Doha, in doubt. UEFA confirmed on Sunday that despite many attempts to reschedule the match across different venues, the participants weren’t able to come to a decision and the match would thus have to be cancelled.

“After much discussion between UEFA and the organising authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima between UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 champions Argentina cannot be played as hoped in Qatar on 27 March.