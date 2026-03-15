‘Argentina refused’: UEFA detail reasons why Finalissima between South American giants and Spain was not rescheduled

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UEFA announced that the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain was cancelled after Iranian strikes on American bases in middle eastern countries had put the match at the Lusail stadium in Doha, in doubt. UEFA confirmed on Sunday that despite many attempts to reschedule the match across different venues, the participants weren’t able to come to a decision and the match would thus have to be cancelled.
“After much discussion between UEFA and the organising authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima between UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 champions Argentina cannot be played as hoped in Qatar on 27 March.
UEFA said that multiple options were put in front of the Argentine Football Association, including a 50-50 split of fans at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid but most of the options provided were refused for various reasons.
“The first option was to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on the original date with a 50:50 split of supporters in the stadium. This would have provided a world class setting, befitting of such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused.
“The second was to stage the Finalissima over two legs – one at the Santiago Bernabeu on 27 March and the other in Buenos Aires during an international window before UEFA EURO and Copa America 2028, again offering a supporter split of 50:50 for the match in Madrid. This option was also rejected.
UEFA then said that they offered Argentina a neutral venue as well and that option was refused as well. Argentina then proposed that the match be held after the World Cup but due to Spain not possessing any available dates, that option could not be exercised as well. Argentina also said that they could play on March 31, but that date turned out to be unworkable.
“Ultimately, UEFA sought a commitment from Argentina that, if a neutral venue in Europe could be found, the game could go ahead on 27 March, as planned and announced on 18 December 2025, or on the alternative date of 30 March. This proposal was also rejected.