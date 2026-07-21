FIFA Team Rankings after World Cup: Spain dethrone Argentina, Portugal slip

Spain moved to the top of the FIFA world rankings with their 1-0 win in the World Cup final over Argentina. (AP Photo)

The FIFA World team rankings have been rejigged at the end of the 2026 World Cup, with new champions Spain dethroning Argentina with their 1-0 win in the final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

La Roja stormed to their second World Cup title after 16 years on the back of a 106th-minute strike from Ferran Torres, breaking Argentina’s hold on the trophy. Lionel Messi’s side thereby slid by a spot on the rankings, down to two, while France, who finished fourth at the World Cup, retained the No. 3 spot. England, who clinched the bronze medal match, beating France 6-4, held onto their fourth spot.