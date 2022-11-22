‘You are f***g great, Bro!’ Brazilian legend Romario pens a heartfelt letter to Neymar

In one of his ‘stories’ on Instagram, the Brazilian star Neymar had posted a photo of his shorts. Instead of five stars, to symbolise Brazil’s five world cup wins, there were six; the extra star added by Neymar to suggest Brazil’s sixth world cup win would come in Qatar. The usual criticism followed: Arrogant, attitude and the jazz.

Despite the fact that he has scored more goals than the great Ronaldo, and is just behind Pele, Neymar isn’t universally loved figure in Brazil. Historically, Brazil judges its footballers not by their club stature but with the number of World Cups they have won.

So far Neymar has failed to make an impact on big games, like the quarterfinal against Belgium in the World Cup or the UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich. This is the biggest hole in his CV and also the reason he hasn’t been as popular as Ronaldo or Pele on terraces in Brazil.

🎙Romario to Neymar: “No one more than you deserves to bring Hexa home.” pic.twitter.com/eVWMf7gMql — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) November 21, 2022

Watching all the drama unfold over the extra star was Romario, Brazil’s world cup star of 1994. On Players Tribune, he would pen an open letter to Neymar, a beautiful, heart-felt message with stories from his own career.

“Neymar, The moment is coming, you know? The one that separates the boys from the men. And I know that, by now, you have probably heard a lot of bulls***, a lot of criticism, and a lot of pissing and moaning from people whose jobs are to give their opinion on someone else’s lives and careers,” Romario starts.

He then writes how until 1993, he had copped a lot of criticism for his behaviour and “indiscipline”. “If I were the kind of saint they idealized, I would never have gotten to where I did. The crack player, the genius in the box, the top scorer. The guy.

No, Neymar, that’s not arrogance. That’s confidence,” Romario writes.

Then came his first advice: “Just be yourself. People will criticise you anyway … but the press, the fans and even the opponents only come to admire us when they feel there is truth in our attitudes. And you know perfectly well where a player achieves that, right? On the pitch. all the noise that comes from the outside. I always say that a good image is nice for a TV set … Brazilian fans often don’t know how difficult it is to compete at a high level in the World Cup, a tournament where mistakes are not allowed.”

Romario would do his version of Neymar’s 6th star ahead of the 1994 world cup. He would announced that Brazil will win the world cup. “And that I would stand out.

Unlike the Brazilian fans, journalists who didn’t believe in us had to accept it. Then, suddenly, the story that “Romário won the ’94 World Cup alone” remained forever.”

Advertisement

Romario then lists out the continuations from his team-mates: “the firmness of Taffarel … consistency of Aldair and Marcio Santos … wingers “Jorginho giving me a gift against Sweden in semifinal … Leonardo’s great goal against Netherlands, Rai the captain who gave way to Mazinho … Zinho and Palmeiras” Everyone wanted to be on the pitch, mate, it was a World Cup. But people also understood the greater good at stake. They made sacrifices,” Romario wrote.

Romario then brought up the final 16 game against USA on fourth of July where Leonardo was sent off. He says he imagined the dire headlines if Brazil were to bow out.

“So, in one move, I went back to the midfield, asked for the ball and carried it to the front. U.S. players surrounded me, including Lalas, a giant defender who scared everyone (except me). I could have shot to the goal, as the angle allowed it. But I made another decision. Bebeto was in a better position, and I passed the ball to him — and even now, people still say I’m greedy. Can you believe it?!”



Advertisement

He then cued up the famous moment during celebration. “You were very young, but the Brazilian fans remember what Bebeto said to me at the celebration. The whole of Brazil did lip-reading: “I LOVE YOU!

He then tells Neymar: “You are f***ing great, bro!”

And wraps up the letter at Players Tribune with a word about trust.

“You will be on the pitch, and my heart is at peace. Because I know you represent the spirit and the football that all of us Brazilians like to see. That you will beat your chest and ask for the ball when the team needs it most. That no one more than you deserves to bring this sixth World Cup home. Now it’s your turn, man! I trust you. Or rather, Brazil trusts you.

May our Heavenly Father bless you in Qatar.

With love,

Romario”