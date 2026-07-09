FIFA World Cup: Who are the referees for France vs Morocco quarter-final?

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final: The replay of one of the 2022 World Cup semi-finals is set to take place again at the Boston Stadium on Thursday night, when two-time champions France take on the ever-resilient Morocco.

FIFA has confirmed that the game between the two will have an all-Argentine match officials lineup, led by the main referee Facundo Tello, who is set to officiate the game.

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This decision has sparked an online debate between the fans of Argentina and France, as they still share a bitter rivalry since the 2022 World Cup final, and the two nations could potentially end up meeting again in the finals this year.