FIFA World Cup: Who are the referees for France vs Morocco quarter-final?

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final: The replay of one of the 2022 World Cup semi-finals is set to take place again at the Boston Stadium on Thursday night, when two-time champions France take on the ever-resilient Morocco.
FIFA has confirmed that the game between the two will have an all-Argentine match officials lineup, led by the main referee Facundo Tello, who is set to officiate the game.
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This decision has sparked an online debate between the fans of Argentina and France, as they still share a bitter rivalry since the 2022 World Cup final, and the two nations could potentially end up meeting again in the finals this year.
This is the first time in this edition of the World Cup, that a game will have match officials from a single nation. The appointment comes off as a result of FIFA’s selection practice of the most experienced referees for the crucial knockout stages of the tournament.
Know more about the referees for the France vs Morocco quarter-final
Facundo Tello
According to a report by the Hespress, the 44-year-old Argentine has been a referee with FIFA since 2019 and is officiating his second tournament after making his debut four years ago at the Qatar World Cup.
Tello has officiated games in some of the major football tournaments, including two FIFA World Cups, UEFA Euro 2024, the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.
Facundo Tello is known for his strict refereeing style and willingness to issue disciplinary sanctions when necessary. His name became known around the world after the 2022 Argentine Champions Trophy final between Boca Juniors and Racing Club, where he showed 10 red cards after the match descended into chaos.
Moroccan fans may remember him from the 2022 World Cup quarter-final, when he took charge of their 1-0 win over Portugal, a result that sent the African side into the semi-finals for the first time in their history.
Juan Pablo Baletti and Gabriel Chade (Assistant Referees)
Juan Baletti holds a deep legacy in the World Cup. He is making history as one of the most active assistant referees ever, with 2026 marking his fourth consecutive World Cup as an official. He is also the only member of this crew to have shared the pitch with France in a World Cup final, having run the line during France’s 4-2 triumph over Croatia in 2018.
Gabriel Chade has been a listed official with FIFA since 2016. He and Belatti have operated in matches together on the touchlines across countless CONMEBOL tournaments and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. He was also an assistant referee during the Portugal vs Morocco game in 2022.
Dario Herrera (Fourth Official)
Dario Herrera has been a listed official with FIFA since 2015. He is well known for his significant refereeing in Argentine Football where he officiated seven matches of the fiercely contested games between Boca Juniors and River Plate as of May 2026. He also officiated the Belgium vs Iran game at this World Cup.
Cristian Navarro (Reserve Assistant Referee)
He is the piece that completes the all Argentine crew for the game.