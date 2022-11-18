scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Watch: Poland national team escorted by F1 figter jets on their way to Qatar

A Ukrainian air defence missile had killed two Polish citizens on a farm four miles from the Ukrainian border.

The Poland football team were escorted on their way to the Qatar World Cup by F1 fighter jets. (Twitter/@LaczyNasPilka)

Poland’s national football team was escorted on the way to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup by F1 fighter jets following a missile strike that killed two men Tuesday in a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border.

Two army aircraft flanked the Polish team, who are looking to guide Poland to the knockout stages for the first time since 1986.

The official Twitter account of the Poland national team posted: “We were escorted to the southern border of Poland by F16 planes!

“Thank you and greetings to the pilots!”

Poland will take on Mexico on Tuesday in their first Group C clash. Their second match are against Saudi Arabia on November 26 and the final group match is against Argentina.

The two men, ages 60 and 62, shared the same first name: Bogdan. One was the husband of a school staff member, and the other the father of a recent pupil. One was a warehouseman at the grain-drying facility; the other was the tractor driver.

One of them helped bring food and clothes to Ukrainian refugees and drive them to local offices to help them with the paperwork, said Stanisław Staszczuk, the county secretary.

NATO and Polish leaders say the missile was most likely fired by Ukraine in defence against a Russian attack.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 10:07:20 am
