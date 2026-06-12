FIFA World Cup: VAR (Video Assistant Referee) explained after Mexico game

South Africa's Themba Zwane is shown a red card from referee Wilton Sampaio in the second half during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. (AP Photo)

We’re just one game into the FIFA World Cup 2026 but the conversation is already about VAR. In the Mexico vs South Africa game on Thursday night, where three red cards were shown, VAR assisted with the second red card of the day. South Africa’s Themba Zwane was sent off by referee Wilton Sampaio after checking replays on the screen.

So what is VAR technology, and how is it implemented in football? We explain:

VAR is Video Assistant Referee. It’s a person who acts as an aide for the on-field referees. This VAR comes into play after a referee has already made a decision. VAR is a qualified referee themself who watches the match from a room in the stadium through a number of screens. So the VAR can view slow-motion replays of incidents which in turn enables them to advise the on-field referee. It must be noted that the VAR’s job is to advise the referee. They cannot over-rule the referee officiating a game.