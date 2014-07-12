FIFA World Cup: The $14 Billion Tragedy, Brazil’s one chance to salvage some pride

The Brazilian team training ahead of their third place play-off game against the Netherlands. (Source: AP)

The 7-1 humiliation Brazil suffered at the hands of Germany can never be forgotten. The episode will reverberate around the country’s streets for generations to come. For a football crazy nation, winning the sport’s most valued trophy in their own backyard would have sparked scenes of wild celebrations for months. Or, at least that was what President Dilma Rousseff had hoped.

The morning after the crushing defeat, one of Brazil’s leading papers had the headline “Vergonha Vexame Humilhação (Shame, Grief, Humiliation).” Another headline read “Historic Disgrace.”

After spending close to $14 billion of taxpayers money on the tournament, Rousseff was hoping to ride a victory at the Maracana into another term as President at the national elections this October. However, the humiliating defeat has reignited the public fury that $14 billion was spent on unnecessary stadiums rather than on improved education and infrastructure that the developing country so desperately needs. It now looks unlikely that Rousseff and her Workers Party, will be returning to power following the elections.

The debacle of a semifinal against Germany was a shockingly poor performance from a Brazil team missing their prodigal son, Neymar. In the absence of their suspended captain, Thiago Silva, Brazil’s defence was in shambles and could not cope with the movement and quick passing of the Germans. To make things worse, defender Mats Hummels is reported to have said that at half time, the German team decided to take it easy so as to not humiliate Brazil.

Brazil will now play the Dutch in the customary third place playoff match. In a relative stalemate against Argentina, chances came few and far in between as the game was ultimately decided by a penalty shoot-out that saw the Dutch bow out to Messi and co.

According to Dutch coach, Louis van Gaal, there is no significance of the playoff game. Following the loss to Argentina, he said, “there’s only one award that counts, and that’s being world champion”

For Brazil however, this will not be an insignificant game. Desperate to restore some pride, they will walk out onto the pitch in Brasilia with a point to prove.

It will be a difficult game against a staunch Dutch team that has not conceded a goal in its previous two fixtures. Louis Van Gaal has proved his tactical acumen in this tournament with his side still undefeated in open play. In contrast, many critics have been calling for the resignation of Brazilian coach, Luis Felipe Scolari after the humiliating defeat to Germany where he fielded a starting eleven that had never even trained together.

Thiago Silva’s return will also provide a big boost to a back line, adamant to show that the semifinal loss was an anomaly. His return to the side as well as the potential introduction of Chelsea midfielder, Ramires, into the starting eleven is expected to bring the defensive discipline and organization that was so lacking against the Germans.

On the Dutch end, van Gaal might be tempted to replace misfiring captain, Robin van Persie, with fellow striker, Klaas Jan Huntelaar. L’Oranje’s game plan will continue to revolve around Arjen Robben’s creativity and Wesley Sneijder’s set pieces. The greatest question mark however, lies in the level of motivation the Dutch will bring into the game.

With 200 million voices urging Brazil on and the shackles of pressure finally off. We can expect Brazil to put aside politics and ridicule and play with a sense of purpose that they had so lacked throughout the tournament. This is their only chance at redemption and I expect them to take it against a Dutch team with nothing left to play for.

