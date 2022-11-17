FIFA World Cup 2022, Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon aka ‘The Indomitable Lions’ face each other

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Group G Teams: Thirty-two teams, 832 players, and eight groups of four countries each. After one of the most controversial build-ups, the football World Cup gets underway in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday with the hosts taking on Ecuador in the opening match at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Indian Express takes a close look at each of the 32 teams, taking a look at their strengths, weaknesses, the player who can be their X-Factor, what would be the best-case scenario for them as well as the best (and the most catchy) phrase for the country’s football glossary.

Brazil

2018 World Cup: Quarter-finals

Expectations

Five-time champions Brazil will hope to add another World Cup to their tally in Qatar after failing to cross the quarter-final stage in Russia in 2018. There, they were defeated by a marauding Belgium side, who are considered the golden generation in their modern history. In 2014, Brazil suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats in their history when they were pulverized 7-1 in the semis by eventual champions Germany on home soil. The South American side last won the title in 2002 and they will be hoping that this year, they at least reach the final. Anything less than that will be considered a disappointment for this once decorated country.

What works

Unbeaten throughout their qualifying campaign, Brazil have one of the most balanced squads in the tournament this World Cup. In attack, the team will obviously be centred around PSG superstar Neymar Junior who will be duly supported by the likes of Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison (if fit), Raphinha and Antony. Veteran Thiago Silva, Marquinhos will be playing at the heart of the defence while Eder Militao and Alex Telles might be overlapping wingbacks. The core of the defensive midfield will be Casemiro and Fred while Paqueta and Guimaraes will be in a more advanced position. Liverpool’s Alisson Becker will be the keeper, making them one of the most formidable teams.

What doesn’t

The Brazilian defence is mostly pointed as the team’s Achilles Heel. Even with the likes of Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Eder Militao, the Brazil team may concede goals when faced against a team which poses an attacking threat. The left back position is their weakest position with a toss-up between Alex Sandro and Alex Telles and teams may be quick to zero in on them and exploit the holes left in the back as the both the LBs do not have a particular penchant for tracking back.

X-Factor

Rodrygo: While people rave about Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, they often tend to forget a much quieter Brazilian in their lineup. The 21-year-old Rodrygo is not always flashy but he is as effective as a striker can be. Last season, he stole headlines when he scored twice after 90 mins to force Extra Time against Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal. Madrid, who came into the match down 4-3 on aggregate, went on to win the match and enter the final. He started this season like a house on fire as well, scoring 4 times and assisting 4 times in the La Liga while netting thrice in the UCL. With a decorated frontline of Brazil, Rodrygo will mostly start from the bench this World Cup but expect him to have an impact whenever he comes out in the middle.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras) Defenders: Dani Alves (no club), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Eder Militão (Real Madrid), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo).

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham), Raphinha (Barcelona), Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Pedro (Flamengo), Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

Language of football- Frango (Chicken): For a team that swears by its attacking style, Brazilians are quite unforgiving towards goalkeepers, especially when they make a mistake. Frango – chicken – is an insult hurled at a goalie if he allows the ball to fall from his grasp and into the net. Goalkeepers who make such errors often are called frangueiros.

Fixtures: Nov 25: vs Serbia (12.30 am); Nov 28: vs Switzerland (9.30pm); Dec 3: vs Cameroon (12.30 am)

Serbia

2018 World Cup: Group stage

Expectations

Serbia are in familiar territory this year as they almost have the same World Cup group as they did last year except for one exception. Last year they had Brazil, Switzerland and Costa Rica while this year, they have Brazil, Switzerland and Cameroon. The Serbs finished 3rd last time around, getting eliminated from the Group stage. This year, they’ll be hoping to at least enter the Round of 16 as the second team from Group G alongside Brazil. They’ll then probably face a star-studded Portugal, who are likely to qualify as Group H leaders.

What works

Serbia will be a decent attacking threat in the group with the likes of Alexander Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic leading the lines. The Serbs finished as top dogs in their qualifying group, ahead of a much- fancied Portugal outfit who they stunned 1-2 courtesy of a 90th minute Mitrovic header. Dusan Tadic will slot in at midfield while Filip Kostic will be deployed as a left wingback. But the one to watch out for will be Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who will be the vital cog in the Serbian machine, spraying passes to the front men, while keeping possession when the situation demands.

What doesn’t

While Serbia are considered one of the dark horses of the tournament, they have a rather inexperienced and lesser known defensive lineup as compared to their star studded attacking talent. Even the midfield, except for Savic, looks bare, with the lion’s share of the graft falling on the shoulders of the 27-year-old. The inexperience in defence and midfield might come back to haunt Serbia who might fold like a pack of cards if Savic is nullified.

X-Factor

Dusan Vlahovic: At 22, Dusan Vlahovic is already a star and a decent performance in the World Cup will send his fortunes through the stratosphere. If you like Erling Haaland’s style of play, Vlahovic is the player to watch out for. A shining beacon in an otherwise fading Juventus squad this season, the striker uses his explosive speed and almost superhuman strength to find a direct route to goal. An old fashioned striker who is a physical presence in the box, this boy has everything it takes to be a star.

Language of football- Zmaj (Slavic Dragon): According to the website, the Scotsman, the term Zmaj in Serbia might be referred to a speedy football player.

Fixtures: Nov 25: vs Brazil (12.30 am); Nov 28: vs Cameroon (3.30pm); Dec 3: vs Switzerland (12.30 am)

Switzerland

2018 World Cup: Group stage

Expectations

Switzerland will hope that the almost identical group that they had in 2018 produces identical results this year. In Russia, they reached the Round of 16 after qualifying as the second team along with Brazil, before losing 1-0 to Sweden. This year, they will aim to at least go one step more and at least reach the quarters.

What works

Switzerland have retained almost all of the players which defeated France in the Round of 16 in Euro 2020 and took Spain to the limit on penalties. They also finished as winners of their qualifying group, leaving European champions Italy in their wake. Their biggest strength lies in teamwork with a decent defence as well as a well-oiled midfield, consisting of Granit Zhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri. Monaco’s Breel Embolo, meanwhile, will be the focal point in their attack.

What doesn’t

A lack of options on the bench will be one of the biggest challenges for the Swiss. Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu and Fabian Schär are expected to be the defensive bedrock but they’ll be pretty difficult to replace if they get tired or worse, injured. The striking department’s responsibility will be solely on Embolo, with 30-year-old Haris Seferovic the only known striker in the team.

X-Factor

Remo Freuler: Alongside Shaqiri and Xhaka, Freuler is another notable name at the heart of the Swiss midfield. Even though he hasn’t really clicked for Nottingham Forest this season after his move from Atalanta, he and Xhaka make up a lethal partnership in the middle for Switzerland. Known mainly for how he reads the game, Freuler has started all of the Swiss’s games in the qualifying stages and will likely get a nod again as the World Cup begins.

Language of football- Sturchel (Stumbler): Sturchel is a Swiss German word that denotes stumbler which is often used to describe a lanky striker, who seems to be perpetually tripping over his own feet.

Fixtures: Nov 24: vs Cameroon (3.30 pm); Nov 28: vs Brazil (9.30pm); Dec 3: vs Serbia (12.30 am)

Cameroon

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

Expectations

Once an African powerhouse, Cameroon’s star has faded a lot since their 1990 World Cup quarterfinals finish. In the last two editions of the tournament, they were eliminated from the Group stage in 2014 while in 2018, they failed to even qualify. They are in a group which has 3 more teams who have a better chance of going to the next round. If Cameroon even makes it out of this Group, it should be considered a success.

What works

Cameroon are the 4th most likely team to get out of this Group to the next round but that is what gives them the advantage. No one is expecting anything from this team which might act as a motivator for its players. Remember, a team which has nothing to lose is a dangerous one and if the recent African Cup of Nations and the Champions League is anything to go by, the African nation has a number of considerable talents in their mix. The likes of Vincent Aboubakar, Andre Anguissa and Eric Choupo-Moting must be champing at the bit to prove their naysayers wrong.

What doesn’t

Squad depth is one of the main concerns for the Indomitable Lions as one injury can derail all their plans, especially in defence.

X-Factor

Karl Toko Ekambi: Forward Karl Toko Ekambi is the reason Cameroon are at the World Cup in the first place. Ekambi became a cult hero in his homeland when he scored in the 124th minute to pip Algeria to the tournament. Playing as an attacking midfielder for French side Lyon, Ekambi has played 13 times in the Ligue 1 this season, scoring 4 goals while assisting once. Cameroon will hope that this form continues as the World Cup begins.

Language of football- Les Lions Indomitables (The Indomitable Lions): This is one of the most famous nicknames in the continent, referring to the Cameroon national football team. Initially known as the Lions, Ahmadou Ahidjo, the president of Cameroon in 1972 changed the name to “Indomitable Lions” in a bid to provide a more recognizable status to the national team

Fixtures: Nov 24: vs Switzerland (3.30 pm); Nov 28: vs Serbia (3.30pm); Dec 3: vs Brazil (12.30 AM)