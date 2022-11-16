FIFA World Cup Team Guide: Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia to lock horns in Group C

Thirty-two teams, 832 players, and eight groups of four countries each. After one of the most controversial build-ups, the football World Cup gets underway in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday with the hosts taking on Ecuador in the opening match at the Al Bayt Stadium. The Indian Express takes a close look at each of the 32 teams, taking a look at their strengths, weaknesses, the player who can be their X-Factor, what would be the best-case scenario for them as well as the best (and the most catchy) phrase for the country’s football glossary.

Here, we analyse Group C, which comprises Lionel Messi’s Argentina, a very consistent Mexico, a hopeful side of Poland and a confident bunch of Saudi Arabia

Argentina

2018 World Cup: Quarterfinals

Expectations

Nothing less than the trophy would be considered a success for the Albiceleste. And it will also decide how future generations will judge Lionel Messi, who will play his last World Cup. Messi’s Argentina did manage to win the Copa America in 2021 over Neymar’s Brazil but the World Cup still eludes one of the greatest of all times. While the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been the darling of Barcelona (and now Paris Saint-Germain), Argentina fans don’t compare him to the great Diego Maradona. And Messi will know he can change that with the trophy in Qatar.

What works

Familiarity is something that should work for Argentina, though the team has a few fresh faces. Benfica strongman Nicolas Otamendi will command the defense with 34-year-old Angel Di María, who currently plays for Juventus after starring for Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG, will be the engine in midfield. Coach Lionel Scaloni brought in new talent, including goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Cristian Romero and midfielders Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul. They have blended well with Messi, Otamendi and Di María, making Argentina a formidable side and title favourites.

What doesn’t

Some frequent starters have not been at their best, including de Paul at Atletico Madrid. Romero and Di María are injury-prone. Messi doesn’t play every match with Paris Saint-Germain though he’s been in great form this season. If Messi and Lautaro Martínez get injured or fail to produce on the field, Argentina will have to rely on Di María, Dybala and Nicolas Gonzalez for goals and it’s not something they will want.

X-Factor

Lautaro Martínez: This will mark the World Cup debut for Inter Milan striker Martínez, a 25-year-old who already has hit the 20-goal mark for Argentina. The young forward from Bahía Blanca is unstoppable for club and country. The striker has 21 goals in just 40 games for Argentina, and played an integral role during Argentina’s 2021 Copa America and 2022 Finalissima triumphs.

Language of football- La Pausa: A very Argentine phrase, La Pausa – the pause – is used to describe a moment when a playmaker delays a pass by those split seconds that allow a teammate to get into an ideal position to receive the ball.

Fixtures: Nov 23: vs Saudi Arabia (3:30 pm); Nov 27: vs Mexico (12:30 am); December 1: vs Poland (12:30 am)

Mexico

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

Expectations

Mexico have been very consistent when it comes to the group stages of a FIFA World Cup, having advanced from the group stage in the last seven straight World Cups. But unfortunately for them, that consistency only lasted till only the group stage as they’ve crashed out in the Round of 16 each of those seven times. So for sure the El Tri will head to Qatar with the aim of not just surviving the group but getting that elusive knockout-round victory.

¡El momento de 𝐬𝐨𝐧̃𝐚𝐫 es ahora! ✨ 🇲🇽

La convocatoria de 𝟮𝟲 jugadores que dejarán el corazón por el #MéxicoDeMiVida en la Copa del Mundo de #Qatar2022. ⚽️ 🏆 🌎 ¡VAAMOOOS! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/kCDAkGdEaa — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) November 14, 2022

What works

Mexico will take strength from their qualification campaign. They finished second in the eight-team CONCACAF table, having collected a massive 28 points from 14 matches, finishing behind Canada on goal difference. They scored 17 goals in their campaign and conceded eight.

What doesn’t

Injuries are the latest problem threatening Mexico’s campaign in Qatar, with a number of key players sidelined. Martino has said he will make a last-minute decision on the inclusion of Raul Jimenez (groin) and Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona (fractured fibula), while Rogelio Funes Mori, Luis Romo and Jorge Sanchez are recovering and Hector Herrera is a doubt. With Mexico desperate for goals and short on options, all-time top scorer Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez could have been the one to fill the void but the LA Galaxy forward was left out of their initial 31-man squad despite his good form this season.

X-Factor

Hirving Lozano: With 16 goals and 11 assists in 59 international appearances, Lozano is a vital cog in Mexico’s attack, boasting all attributes of a classic inverted winger. With a squad ravaged by injuries, a great deal of attacking responsibility rests on the shoulders of winger Lozano. He sent Mexican fans into a frenzy when his goal helped the team stun holders Germany at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and supporters will be hoping ‘Chucky’ is at the peak of his powers when they play in Qatar.

Language of football- La Ola: Known across the world as the Mexican wave, in its country of origin, it’s called La Ola. While there are theories of where it originated, it’s widely held that it started during the 1986 World Cup that was played in Mexico.

Fixtures: Nov 22: vs Poland (9:30 pm); Nov 27: vs Argentina (12:30 am); Dec 1: vs Saudi Arabia (12:30 am)

Poland

2018 World Cup: Group stage

Expectations

In the past three World Cups that they’ve participated in — 2002, 2006 and 2018 — Poland have failed to go past the group stage. In fact, the last time they made it to the knockout phase was in 1986. Their main threats in Qatar will be Argentina and Mexico. While it’s unlikely they will beat Argentina, they stand a great chance against an injury-ravaged Mexico team. They will be hoping to reach at least the quarterfinal this time around.

PZPN zaprasza na mecz Polska – Chile, który odbędzie się w dniu 16 listopada 2022 r. na Stadionie Miejskim Legii Warszawa im. Marszałka J. Piłsudskiego. Dla zapewnienia możliwie sprawnej organizacji imprezy, poniżej przekazujemy praktyczne wskazówki dla każdego kibica. — PZPN (@pzpn_pl) November 15, 2022

What works

There’s only one place Lewandowski hasn’t scored — at a World Cup. Lewandowski failed to get on the mark in his only previous tournament appearance in Russia in 2018 and he’ll be raring to go in Qatar. The Barcelona forward has said he would prefer to play alongside another striker, and Poland’s hopes rest on him replicating his club form for his country. It’s also difficult to score against Poland. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is a steady presence behind a back line that includes experienced Benevento defender Kamil Glik and Aston Villa’s Jan Bednarek.

What doesn’t

Coach Czeslaw Michniewicz is still struggling to get a tune out of his team ahead of his first World Cup. Michniewicz took over in January after former coach Paulo Sousa, who masterminded Poland’s World Cup qualification campaign, unexpectedly quit to take over Brazilian side Flamengo. Michniewicz has struggled to get the most from talisman Lewandowski, who has appeared isolated when deployed as a lone striker in Michniewicz’s system. Poland have three wins, three defeats and two draws under Michniewicz, a run in which Lewandowski has only managed two goals.

X-Factor

Arkadiusz Milik: The Juventus striker will fight it out to be Lewandowski’s strike partner. Lewandowski and Milik formed a great partnership for Poland in years past before a string of injuries derailed the latter, even ruling him out of the last Euros. “I’m very happy that (Milik) has revived at his new club,” Lewandowski said recently. “With (Milik) playing and being in form, and me looking good too, this could be a big benefit for the national team.”

Language of football-Pneumonia pass: In Polish, it’s called podanie na zapalenie pluc; a pass that fails to reach its intended target.

Fixtures: Nov 22: vs Mexico (9:30 pm); Nov 26: vs Saudi Arabia (6.30 pm); Dec 1: vs Argentina (12:30 am)

Saudi Arabia

Expectations

The first time Saudi Arabia made their appearance at a World Cup — in 1994 — they reached the last 16. In the four times since — 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018– they’ve not managed to go past the group stage. After a wonderful qualifying campaign, the Saudis will back themselves to reach the knockouts. They have a team capable of causing an upset on any given day and so, not making it out of the group will be considered a failure for them.

What works

Saudi Arabia have shown that they are ready for the big stage, having sealed their spot in Qatar by qualifying from an Asian qualifying group which featured Japan, Australia, Oman, China and Vietnam. They finished top of the group and picked up some notable results, beating Japan and Australia 1-0 at home. The build-up to Saudi Arabia’s sixth World Cup has been marked by an uncharacteristic lack of drama amid the stability brought to the national team by the calm coaching of Herve Renard. Previous preparations have seen players forced to adjust to new coaching regimes installed in the months leading up to the finals, but in Renard, the Saudis have found a manager who has brought a level-headed approach to their often chaotic environs.

Green Falcons final list for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ pic.twitter.com/kcjNmnxZsH — Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) November 11, 2022

What doesn’t

While they started their qualification campaign in style, their form has dipped off late. The Saudis have won just one of their most recent friendly games, losing 1-0 against Colombia and Venezuela before sharing 0-0 draws with Ecuador and the US in September. They defeated North Macedonia 1-0 in late October before drawing with Albania and Honduras.

X-Factor

Salman Al Faraj: The midfielder has had a great club career with Al Hilal and will finally be looking to do well for his country in Qatar. Al Faraj has been a talisman of a club side that has dominated Asian football throughout the last five years, steering Al Hilal to the Asian Champions League title in 2019 and 2021 while also reaching the final in 2014 and 2017. Qatar will likely be Al Faraj’s last World Cup and he will want to bow out on a note fitting for such an illustrious career.

Language of football- Mazhariya: Roughly translated, it means a vase. It’s used mostly to describe a goalkeeper who fails to move as the ball goes past him into the net. His inability to move is an apparent reference to a showpiece, like a vase.

Fixtures: Nov 23: vs Argentina (3:30 pm); Nov 26: vs Poland (6.30 pm); Dec 1: vs Mexico (12:30 am)