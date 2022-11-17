FIFA World Cup Team Guide: Germany, Spain, Japan and Costa Rica combat in Group E

Thirty-two teams, 832 players, and eight groups of four countries each. After one of the most controversial build-ups, the football World Cup gets underway in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday with the hosts taking on Ecuador in the opening match at the Al Bayt Stadium. The Indian Express takes a close look at each of the 32 teams, taking a look at their strengths, weaknesses, the player who can be their X-Factor, what would be the best-case scenario for them as well as the best (and the most catchy) phrase for the country’s football glossary.

Germany

2018 World Cup: Group stage

Expectations

Although still in the transitional phase after Joachim Low’s 15-year reign, Germany is a solid side. Coach Hansi Flick’s 8 straight wins at the start of his new role as Germany’s boss should boose the side’s morale. With a mix of star power and young breakout talents in their pool, they should be aiming for a spot in the last four.

From 1️⃣ to 2️⃣6️⃣: our squad numbers for the 2022 @FIFAWorldCup have been confirmed 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/DIXXk6HJEB — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 11, 2022

What works

Flick doesn’t like to tinker much with his selection, which shows his faith in players. His go-to 4-2-3-1 formation boasts of top-quality players like Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich. Despite their recent slump, they are one of the most feared sides.

What doesn’t

Master tactician Flick still hasn’t figured out who is the best person to operate in the right-back region. West Ham’s Thilo Keher, Leipzig’s Lukas Klostermann and Borussia Monchengladbach winger Jonas Hoffmann have been tried out in the position so far but none have cemented their place.

X factor

Jamal Musiala: The Bayern Munich teen sensation provides Germany with the much-needed creative goal-scoring option. The 19-year-old midfielder, who is reportedly on the wish list of EPL club Liverpool, has made just 17 appearances for Germany and is likely to play a major role for the national side in Qatar.

Language of football- Notbremse: It literally means an emergency break and in the football context it is when a player risks a foul to stop the opponent from breaking away from scoring. Not an uncommon move in football so we can expect quite a few notbresmes at this campaign as well.

Fixtures: Nov 23: vs Japan (9:30 pm); Nov 28: vs Spain (12:30 am); Dec 2: vs Costa Rica (12:30 am)

Spain

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

Expectations

Their 2018 campaign started off with the sacking of the coach Julen Lopetegui and ended in a Round-of-16 exit. With former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique back at the helm after taking a break to spend time with his ailing daughter who passed away in 2019, La Rojas are on an upward curve. They reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and finished as runners-up in the 2021 Nations league before topping their World Cup qualification group. Enrique’s men look good to reach the semifinals at least.

🚨 PARTE MÉDICO | @jose_gaya ➡️ Hipótesis diagnóstica de esguince lateral de bajo grado en el tobillo derecho. ➡️ Pendiente de resultado de resonancia magnética.#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/IQfUhsNv4d — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 16, 2022

What works

Spain has a stunning roster of young talents like Barcelona’s teenage stars Pedri and Gavi who will look to continue their form from LaLiga. Brentford’s David Raya and Brighton’s Robert Sanchez may have just played just one international match each yet but they make up for it with talent. Forwards Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino, both 20, have proved their mettle on the domestic circuit and will give Spain a little more life in the goal-scoring department.

What doesn’t

The centre-forward department is a concern for Spain, who prefer to play a pressing game. Even though they have the seasoned Alvaro Morata, he is not consistent enough and would be tough to rely on for the entire competition. Enrique has limited options in that area.

X-factor

Barely 20, Barcelona midfielder Pedri has all qualities of a potential star. He showcased his ball control and attacking prowess sufficiently during Spain’s Euro campaign. His first season at Barcelona was so outstanding that Pedri played 73 games in all competitions for his club and Spain.

Language of football- Pambolero: The term, which originates from the word panbol, was used by English miners in Eastern Mexico for the locals who they looked down upon. The minors learnt that the local bankers too played football so they coined the term sport panbol. In the modern-day context, Pambolero is no more a derogatory term but refers to an avid football fan.

Fixtures: Nov 24: vs Costa Rica (9:30 pm); Nov 28: vs Germany (12:30 am); Dec 2: vs Japan (12:30 am)

Japan



2018 World Cup: Reached last 16

Expectations

Since making their first appearance in the World Cup in 1998, Japan have never gone further than the last-16 stage. Placed in a tough group with the likes of Germany and Spain, chances are that they will have a short campaign in Qatar. Making it to the knockout rounds would be a massive achievement in itself for Hajime Moriyasu’s side.

What works

The Japanese are always capable of pulling off surprises. Moriyasu’s side with players like Itakura, Tomiyasu, Ito, Endo, Morita, Mitoma and Kamada has depth like never before. Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu would be expected to hold Japan’s defence.

What doesn’t

If being placed in a tough group wasn’t hard enough, the Japanese side is facing several injury issues. Itakura and Asano are fighting against time to recover from knee troubles while Kubo has a shoulder niggle to tackle.

X-factor:

Takumi Minamino: The 27-year-old Liverpool player has scored 27 goals from 24 games for the national side so far and will be Japan’s key player at the World Cup. His two years at Anfield saw mixed results, however, and although his scoring prowess in cup competitions won over many Liverpool fans.

Language of football-Kanji: Kanji in Japanese literally refers to the rise in body temperature during fever. But in football terms kanji is the World Cup trophy. Linguistic experts feel Kanji is a massive abbreviation brought into lingo by newspapers who found it difficult to fit the actual translation for the World Cup in headlines.

Fixtures: Nov 23: vs Germany (9:30 pm); Nov 27: vs Costa Rica (6:30 pm); Dec 2: vs Spain (12:30 am)

Costa Rica

2018 World Cup: Group stage

Expectations

Costa Rica have been in good form finishing fourth behind the US in the CONCACAF qualifying only by goal difference. They won six games and drew one during their qualification campaign but Qatar will be a different ball game. Unless Germany or Spain mess it up big time it seems highly difficult for Costa Ricans to progress further from the group stage.

What works

Luis Fernando Suarez’s side is not going to go down without a tough fight in the 32-team tournament. Costa Rica are built on defensive solidity, which saw them concede only eight goals in qualifying. They are swift in executing counterattacks.

What doesn’t

Six players from that Costa Rica squad, who are all on the wrong side of 30, are expected to fly to Qatar — goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell, Oscar Duarte, Yeltsin Tejeda and Celso Borges. This will be a farewell tournament for most of these players.

X-factor

Anthony Contreras: Just 22, he could very well be Costa Rica’s breakaway star this season. He has been among the goals for his home club Herediano and would hope to be on the scoring sheets for his country as well. Conteras is quick on his feet and is known to the defenders a tough time when he gets going.

Language of football-Barra brava: A term used for an organised group of hardcore supporters who create a ruckus near the stadium gates or outside.

Fixtures: Nov 24: vs Spain (12:30 am); Nov 27: vs Japan (6:30 pm); Dec 2: vs Germany (12:30 am)