FIFA World Cup Team Guide: England, Iran, USA and Wales to fight it out in Group B

Thirty-two teams, 832 players, and eight groups of four countries each. After one of the most controversial build-ups, the football World Cup gets underway in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday with the hosts taking on Ecuador in the opening match at the Al Bayt Stadium. The Indian Express takes a close look at each of the 32 teams, taking a look at their strengths, weaknesses, the player who can be their X-Factor, what would be the best-case scenario for them as well as the best (and the most catchy) phrase for the country’s football glossary.

Here, we analyse Group B, which comprises Harry Kane-led England, coach Carlos Queiroz’s Iran, injury-ridden USA and Wales who are returning to the World Cup after a gap of 64 years.

England

2018 World Cup: Semifinals

Expectations

England’s golden generation of footballers – David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand – pale in comparison to the collective strength of this English team. Under Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions have come oh-so-close to two major competition wins. The cycle of their progression, coupled by injuries to a few key French players make England among a group of teams that have the ability to lift the World Cup. Their ceiling is the trophy and a semi-final spot the least that can be expected of this group of players.

What works

Barring the French, no team possesses the same depth in their squad with almost three top players vying for almost every position on the pitch. The riches on offer lay quite a selection dilemma for Southgate, who has had to face plenty of criticism with regards to his squad selection – especially when it comes to the Trent Alexander Arnold debate. Managing this level of depth in talent is something that has been performed masterfully by a manager not really admired for his tactical nous. Just their attacking options include Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho to name a few.

What doesn’t

England have a big concern at the right back spot currently, with Kyle Walker, Reece James and Trent-Alexander Arnold under the cloud of injury. The right back spot, especially for England, is crucial because it provides width, it provides pace and most importantly, it provides chances. These attributes allow someone like Arsenal attacking midfielder Bukayo Saka to operate at the edge of the opposition box and provide that added layer of pressing at close quarters. Losing three of their best to do it, could be catastrophic in a year where the trophy is really up for the grabs.

Bukayo Saka: After being chastised and racially abused for missing a penalty during the Euro 2020 final against Italy, Saka has shown immense mental strength to not just bounce back, but also become one of the key figures of his club Arsenal. While a lot of focus will be on Harry Kane, expect Saka to silently go about his work and make important goal contributions.

My childhood dream to play in a World Cup has come true !

Qatar 2022. Let’s go @england 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#GodsPlan🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Lvd5aLFqRa — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) November 10, 2022

Football they speak

It’s coming home: It began as a joke on England’s chances in the 2018 World Cup. But slowly, ‘It’s coming home’ became the rallying cry of a country that suddenly started to believe. It carried onwards at the Euro 2020s as England once again outperformed their own expectations. The phrase may not be a way of football or a certain type of shot, but it reveals the base nature of an English football fan – it’s been 56 years since their only ever World Cup trophy and surely now, it has to come home.

Fixtures

Nov 21: vs Iran (6:30PM), Nov 26: vs USA (12:30 AM), Nov 30 vs Wales (12:30 AM)

Iran

Bienvenue sur la nouvelle page Twitter Team Melli FR qui parlera tout l’actualité du football iranien et de l’équipe nationale ! ❤🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/xGPH5Rs4pp — Team Melli FR 🇮🇷🐆 (@teammellifr) February 28, 2020

Expectations

On paper, England are favourites to top the group. Wales are expected to ride on their form and clinch the second spot but Iran will hope the quality within their ranks will help them pip Wales to the runners-up position. That, for Iran, is a realistic target and it would also help them achieve their best-ever World Cup result.

What works

Advertisement

It’s one of the finest bunches of players Iran has at their disposal, with their players not just competing in European leagues but also playing for top teams. Porto striker Mehdi Tarami leads their lines, while Bayer Leverkusen employ the services of yet another Iranian attacker in Sardar Azmoun. But for all their attacking talent, Iran under Carlos Queiroz have a reputation of having a robust defensive set-up. They’ve adopted this strategy in the last two World Cups and are likely to do the same this time.

What doesn’t

Their first match – against England – could be a confidence booster, or set the tone for a forgettable tournament. Even a loss by a small margin, could set the stage for a fight against Wales, where a win or draw could really propel them out of this group. Iran will also hope the goings on back home do not affect the players, some of whom have expressed solidarity with the protestors.

X-factor

The return of long-time Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz. He has since been in charge of Iran from 2011-2019 and has now returned to the national squad again. The Portuguese tactician sets his team up in an ultra-defensive manner. At the 2014 World Cup, Argentina managed to get only one goal past Iran, and that too in the dying minutes of the game. The same trend followed in the last World Cup against Spain and Portugal as well. If Iran is set up the way Queiroz wants, then scoring against them becomes one of the hardest tasks teams have to do this World Cup.

Language of football

Advertisement

Havaa-shi (sidelines): It’s a term used to describe the rumours and gossip that take place on the sidelines of the game. Of late, Iranian stars have been a routine topic of havaa-shi, but will hope it doesn’t distract them during the World Cup.

Fixtures: Nov 21: vs England (6:30PM); Nov 25: vs Wales (3:30PM); Nov 30: vs USA (12:30AM)

Wales

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

Expectations

Returning to the World Cup after a gap of 64 years, a win in the group stage should satisfy the team’s supporters. But they won’t settle just for that. Under Rob Page, the immensely-talented Welsh side is hoping to reach the knockout rounds using their versatility and courage, shown during the qualifying campaign.

What works

Being part of UEFA has its perks. Firstly, the quality of opposition that Wales have access to is a lot better than what Iran and the final team of Group B, USA, have. This means that even though they’ve lost to Belgium and Poland recently, the gulf in their quality of play might become apparent once the World Cup begins. Wales have qualified for the last two European Championships and beat Ukraine to reach the World Cup, thanks to a Gareth Bale freekick. They are a quality opposition and the match between them and Iran could very well be the decider for second spot in the group.

What doesn’t

The age and drop in quality of their best players makes this campaign for Wales, one that might have come a little later than they would have liked. Before the tournament, the talk was that star player Gareth Bale would retire from international football. Now Bale and Ramsey lead a young Welsh team with players like Daniel James and Ben Davies in a relatively tough group. Winning against the USA is one result but beating Iran will be where their hopes of progressing from Group B lie. Against a wily tactician like Carlos Queiroz, that is easier said than done.

X-factor

Advertisement

Against teams like Iran and USA, that are likely to sit back, Wales’s best hopes come from none other than Gareth Bale. Once touted as possibly the successor to Ronaldo, Bale has moved to America after a forgetful second half of his time in Real Madrid. But his showing against Ukraine, in a game which could decide whether Wales would end up going to their second World Cup ever, made it clear that if the Welsh can stop any goals on their end, then Bale can be the difference between a quick flight back home, or a new adventure past the group stages.

“A storm, a red storm, is coming to the gates of Qatar. It sparkles and crackles with the spirit of ’58…”#ArBenYByd | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/gRgcBTqx2X — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) November 15, 2022

Language of football

Crymanu (curl): A verb used to describe a player’s ability to bend the ball so expertly that it goes past the reach of a desperate goalkeeper. Gareth Bale’s free-kick against Ukraine, which sealed Wales’s spot in the World Cup, being a case in point.

Advertisement

Fixtures: Nov 22: vs USA (12:30am); Nov 25: vs Iran (3:30pm); Nov 30: vs England (12:30 am)

USA

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

Expectations

Two teams from Europe, and an Asian giant – the draw hasn’t been kind to the US. Their qualification was haphazard, with seven wins, four draws and three losses. They picked the final guaranteed World Cup spot in the CONCACAF qualifying stage. At the World Cup, they face three teams in their group who are markedly better than them. Getting out of the group stage will be the best-case scenario for this USA team.

What works

Advertisement

When the United States reached the quarterfinal in the 2002 World Cup, their team consisted of seven players who were playing for a team in one of Europe’s big five leagues. That number has gone up to 12-14 players this time around. And most of them are close to, or reaching their peak. Players like Christian Pulisic and Sergino Dest play for top clubs in Europe and can change matches in certain moments. It plays into coach Gregg Berhalter’s strategies as he prefers his team to play as a tight defensive unit in their half of the pitch. While not a fan favourite move, one look at their group and it becomes apparent that this might be their best way of reaching the next stage.

What doesn’t

Injuries are a big worry for the USA. While a sizable chunk of their first team are carrying niggles and will most likely be in line for a start at the World Cup, the lack of practice with these players could be a big issue for the USA. This is particularly worrisome for the Americans because the group they are a part of is a tough nut to crack. There is England, who are favorites to win the World Cup, then there are Wales, who consistently play in Europe and are equally placed with Iran — a team that has the ability and tactical nous to edge into the Round-of-16. All in all, getting out of this group seems to be a tough ask for this USA team.

X-Factor

Despite not getting as much playing time for his club Chelsea, Christian Pulisic can make his presence felt in this World Cup. Playing for a team that likes to sit back and wait for their opportunities, the American winger can start counters and can be USA’s chief architect for attacking moves in the final third. His pace will particularly be crucial against Iran — a team that USA will have to beat if they are to fashion their way into the next stage.

Language of football

Quarterback: The word quarterback is a word that is derived from American football and has slowly but gradually started to make its way into being used in football. In American football, the quarterback is the most important position, in charge of moving and passing the ball. The quarterback term in football does a similar job. Sit back deep, spray passes across the field, look for that incisive ball that could create a chance while also being on the lookout for making interceptions.

Fixtures: Nov 22: vs Wales (12:30am); Nov 26: vs England (12:30am); Nov 30: vs Iran (12:30am)