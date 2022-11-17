FIFA World Cup Team Guide: Belgium, Croatia, Canada and Morocco contest in Group F

Thirty-two teams, 832 players, and eight groups of four countries each. After one of the most controversial build-ups, the football World Cup gets underway in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday with the hosts taking on Ecuador in the opening match at the Al Bayt Stadium. The Indian Express takes a close look at each of the 32 teams, taking a look at their strengths, weaknesses, the player who can be their X-Factor, what would be the best-case scenario for them as well as the best (and the most catchy) phrase for the country’s football glossary.

Belgium

2018 World Cup: Third

Expectations

Belgium’s golden generation will like to qualify for the semis and probably go one better than 2018 and enter the final. Belgium finished third at Russia 2018 and will have quite a few names from that squad in Qatar. They are one of three teams to qualify for the quarterfinal stage in the past two editions. So anything less than a spot in the last four-stage will be a poor performance.

Our U21 staff is proud to see 6 players going to the #WorldCup. 🏆 Good luck boys. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ndF0Dpypeu — Royal Belgian FA (@RoyalBelgianFA) November 10, 2022

What works

Belgium have been paired with Canada, Croatia and Morocco in the group stages. The time is ticking for Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois, who will like to boast of the ultimate glory. Managed by coach Roberto Martinez, Denayer, Alderweireld and Vertonghen will control the defense. Meunier will play on the right, with Witsel and Tielemans in the middle and Carrasco playing on the left. Kevin De Bruyne is in a bit of a free role from the right, Lukaku through the middle, and Eden Hazard on the left.

What doesn’t

Injury problems could hamper Belgium’s progress. Days before the tournament, Inter Milan striker Lukaku sustained another hamstring injury. The entire load falling on De Bryune could become a problem. Winger Alexis Saelemaekers has a knee injury and won’t be back until January, while Thomas Meunier broke his cheekbone on October 20.

X-Factor

Leandro Trossard: The Brighton attacker could emerge as a key player. He’s just scored a few goals lately and The best part of his game is being creative. The Belgian is currently one of the top in-form players in the Premier League. He has started in all 12 league games for the Seagulls so far scoring seven goals in the process.

Language of football-Buffelstoot: A brutish or towering header from a tall player to an incoming delivery.

Group stage fixtures:

Nov 24: vs Canada (12.30am); Nov 27: vs Morocco (6.30pm); Dec 1: vs Croatia (8.30pm)

Croatia

2018 World Cup: Runners-up

Expectations

Finalists from the last time, Croatia will expect to go one step higher and lift the trophy. However, history tells us that they have been erratic in their performances, and in their previous five appearances, they’ve either not made it out of the group (three times) or reached the semis (twice). But considering their talented group, anything less than a semi-final spot will be a flop.

What works

Croatia have been paired with Belgium, Canada, and Morocco in the group stages. Only five of the 11 players who started in 2018 final are still in the squad — led by the 37-year-old Luka Modric, who still remains a vital cog along with Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic. So, experience will be a key factor for Croatia. Manager Zlatko Dalic has managed to blend youth and experience together and the veterans on the team have combined well with younger players like 20-year-old Leipzig center-back Joško Gvardiol. Right-back Josip Stanišic and left-back Borna Sosa are some of the other upcoming names who will be taking a rebuilt side to Qatar.

Advertisement

What doesn’t

However, despite having a well-rounded squad with youth and experience, Dalic is lacking a potent replacement for 2018 heroes Mario Mandzukic and Ante Rebic, with Andrej Kramaric, set to shoulder the main goal scoring responsibility. After all scoring goals win your football matches.

X-Factor

Mateo Kovacic: Spirited midfielder Mateo Kovacic has an attacking instinct and strives to advance the ball with his progressive mentality. The 28-year-old Chelsea midfielder has improved in his assists. Comfortable in possession, extremely hard working and a willing ball-winner, there is little he can’t do.

Language of football- Djelitelj Pravde: A phrase used to describe referees, roughly meaning the dispenser of justice.

Advertisement

Fixtures: Nov 23: vs Morocco (3:30 pm); Nov 27: vs Canada (9:30pm); Dec 1: vs Belgium (8:30 pm)

Canada

Expectations

This is the first world cup for Canada in 36 years. Canada has seen a dramatic rise in the world of football ever since coach John Herdman took over and are one of the dark horses of the tournament. Simply showing up at the World Cup will not be enough for them and they will look to qualify from the group stage and enter the knockouts.

What works

The talent at Herdman’s disposal is immense and if he can get the group to perform, Canada will be a tough team to crack. On the attacking front, they have Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Lille’s Jonathan David along with Cyle Larin, who was their top scorer in qualifying. The midfield is manned by Stephen Eustaquio, another exciting young prospect in a squad that is young and has already overachieved.

What doesn’t

The rust factor could be an issue for Canadian footballers. At least four probable members of the Canadian men’s national team, including certain starter Alistair Johnston and rising midfielder Ismael Koné, are now idled with nearly a month to go before their first game in November’s World Cup in Qatar. They haven’t got necessary game time either, with the friendly against Iran cancelled and the match versus Panama wasn’t played due to dispute between players and the association over prize money.

X-Factor

Jonathan David: The 22-year-old has been terrific for Lille. He is in the second spot among Ligue 1 scorers with nine goals, one behind French superstar Kylian Mbappé and tied with Brazil’s Neymar.

Language of football- Deke: A term borrowed from ice hockey, deke (pronounced deek) is Canadian for a body feint.

Fixtures: Nov 24: vs Belgium (12.30am); Nov 27: vs Croatia (9.30pm); Dec 1: vs Morocco (8.30pm)

Morocco

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

Advertisement

Expectations

Morocco is playing in its sixth World Cup but only once has it made past the group stage (in 1986). Hence this time Morocco will be looking to qualify from the group stage.

What works

With Hakim Ziyech on the right and Boufal on the left, and En-Nesyri through the middle along with Achraf Hakimi advancing as a full-back, the Moroccans will tend to possess the ball often and apply pressure and press for possession when they lose it.

اللائحة النهائية لأسود الأطلس مستعدة لنهائيات كأس العالم فيفا قطر 2022 🇶🇦 🚨Your squad list is ready for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 !#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 #AtlasLions #TeamMorocco pic.twitter.com/IQOUBmlAP2 — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) November 10, 2022

What doesn’t

Defensive woes are a concern for Morocco. Left back Adam Masina was ruled out after suffering a ruptured ligament in his right knee while playing in Italy with Udinese. Highly-rated West Ham center half Nayf Aguerd injured a knee during the offseason but he could be ready in time for Qatar.

X-Factor:

Advertisement

Sofiane Boufal – At 29 years old, Boufal is entering his peak years and four of his five international goals have come this year. He’s also netted three in 10 games for Angers in the French league this season.

Language of football-Khawya f Amra: This describes a double-step over in Morocco – specifically it is known as one empty, one full.

Advertisement

Fixtures: Nov 23: vs Croatia (3.30pm); Nov 27: vs Belgium (6.30pm); Dec 1: vs Canada (8.30pm)