FIFA World Cup 2026: SoFi Stadium workers threaten to go on strike for USA opener

SoFi Stadium is visible during a media event for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in Inglewood, Calif., May 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Even as hosts United States prepare for their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign-opener against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium, workers at the venue have voted to authorize a strike. The 2,000-strong staff of bartenders, servers, cooks and dishwashers in the Inglewood-based stadium thus has the option to walk off the job on June 13, after contract talks stalled with the stadium’s food service provider.

Associated Press quoted union member Yolanda Fierro as saying that workers were concerned about pay and security on the job amid ramped-up immigration enforcement under USA president Donald Trump’s administration.

“What good is the World Cup for Los Angeles when workers don’t earn enough to pay the rent and must choose between showing up and being kidnapped by ICE?” said Kurt Petersen, co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11, as per the report. “If we’re forced to strike, those USD 100,000 FIFA suites will have nothing but bottled water and Doritos.”