FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals Schedule: Check out the qualified teams, fixtures and timings

France will take on Spain and Argentina will face England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals. (AP)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals Schedule: After almost a month of footballing action, we are finally down to the last 4 teams in the 48-team FIFA World Cup extravaganza. After various twists and turns, the top 4 teams in the FIFA rankings are the ones who are left standing with Argentina, England, France and Spain all vying for the title.

Argentina are three-time world champions with their latest triumph coming in the 2022 edition in Qatar while England are looking for their second world title with their last one coming in 1966. France are two-time champions, looking for their third with their last title coming in 2018 while Spain won their only title in 2010 and will be hoping to end a 16-year wait for the second one.