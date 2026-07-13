FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals Schedule: Check out the qualified teams, fixtures and timings

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals Schedule: After almost a month of footballing action, we are finally down to the last 4 teams in the 48-team FIFA World Cup extravaganza. After various twists and turns, the top 4 teams in the FIFA rankings are the ones who are left standing with Argentina, England, France and Spain all vying for the title.
Argentina are three-time world champions with their latest triumph coming in the 2022 edition in Qatar while England are looking for their second world title with their last one coming in 1966. France are two-time champions, looking for their third with their last title coming in 2018 while Spain won their only title in 2010 and will be hoping to end a 16-year wait for the second one.
France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the first quarterfinal with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele on the scoresheet while Spain edged past Belgium 2-1 in the second quarterfinal with Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino scoring for the La Roja while Charles De Ketelaere finding the net for the Red Devils.
The third semifinal was between England and Norway with the Three Lions winning 2-1 with a brace from Jude Bellingham while Andreas Schjelderup scoring for for the Norwegians. The fourth semifinal was won by Argentina 3-1 after Extra Time with Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scoring for the defending champions while Dan Ndoye getting one back for Switzerland.
France, England, Spain and Argentina have secured berths in the World Cup semifinals. Among the notable exits in the quarterfinals were last year’s semifinalists Morocco, giant killers Norway and Belgium.
|Match No
|Date
|Round of 16 Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|101
|July 15
|France vs Spain
|12:30 AM
|Arlington
|102
|July 16
|England vs Argentina
|12:30 AM
|Atlanta
The final will be played on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and the third-place playoff will be held on July 18 in Miami.