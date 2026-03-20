‘Can’t solve geopolitical conflicts’: FIFA president Infantino rules out World Cup schedule changes despite Iran-US tensions

Amid the raging West Asia conflicts involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Thursday said that he is “looking forward to all teams participating” at the 2026 World Cup to “compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect.”

Despite Iran beginning negotiations with FIFA earlier this week to move their World Cup matches out from the United States to Mexico, Infantino ruled out changes to the original schedule.

“We have a schedule. We will soon have the 48 competing teams confirmed, and we want the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled,” Infantino was quoted as saying from Zurich in an online FIFA Council meeting, according to AFP.