Germany’s Route to the final

Die Mannschaft have finished 3rd in the previous two editions of the World Cup, every 4 years they are termed as favourites to take home the cup but fall just short. They have built a team that can adapt and play under any condition and change their game according to the opposition. They may not have a Messi or Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo but a set of players who can together make any team look like school boys. Their 4-0 rout of Portugal and the 7-1 humiliation of Brazil is testimony to their precision and killer instinct. They have arguably the best goal keeper in the world in Neuer and a solid back four in Howedes, Mertasacker, Boateng and captain Lahm. They have a versatile midfield with Mueller, Kroos, Khedira and Ozil and have only one specialised striker- Miroslav Klose. Their speed and precision passing has been the highlight of their game. They are in red hot form after the massive win against Brazil but can that be the undoing? Will complacency or overconfidence affect them?

(Take a look at the road that the other finalist Argentina has taken.)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App