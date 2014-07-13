Argentina’s route to the final

Alejandro Sabella has carefully picked his players and built a team around the talismanic Lionel Messi. The Argentine number 10 has a chance to etch his name in history if he can lead his team to World Cup glory. Messi has often been compared to Diego Maradona and the World Cup winner’s medal is the only one missing in his cabinet. Argentina have not been 100 percent decisive in the tournament but have shown short bursts of brilliance, most of which has been from captain Messi. Wing back Rojo and central midfielder Mascherano have been other consistent performers while keeper Romero and striker Higuain have turned out to be heroes in a few games. Aguero’s injury was a major setback, but Argentina have the fire power to challenge any side in the world and on his day Messi alone can win a game for them. Messi has been patchy in the World Cup and much is expected of him in the final, can this be his moment of glory, can he join Maradona as one of Argentina’s legends?

(Take a look at the road that the other finalist Germany has taken.)

