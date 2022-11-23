FIFA World Cup referees not happy after being used as ‘political pawns’ in OneLove row

According to the Daily Mail, World Cup referees are unhappy at being used by FIFA as ‘political pawns’ in OneLove row.

“It’s believed a number of big-name officials were astonished when rumours of them being forced to book captains for wearing the OneLove armband emerged ahead of Monday’s fixtures. FIFA are not thought to have instructed their referees to do so,” reported Daily Mail.

Several World Cup captains wanted to wear the OneLove armband in Qatar but were forced to ditch the campaign after being threatened by FIFA.

Following the threat, the seven FAs that had decided on their captains donning the armbands promoting diversity and inclusion were forced to opt out, caving under the fear of sporting sanctions to be imposed by FIFA.

The OneLove campaign was adopted by England ahead of the World Cup, partly because of Qatar’s poor human rights record. Same-sex relationships are outlawed in Qatar and seven other World Cup nations – including Senegal, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

The German FA however, faced repercussions after they backed down from the same after supermarket chain REWE became the first sponsor to drop their advertising campaign with them.

After the developments on Wednesday, Germany manager Hansi Flick and Joshua Kimmich were questioned on their opinion on FIFA’s decision to ban the ‘OneLove’ armbands as well as DFB looking to sue them for it.

“The team is shocked something like that was not feasible,” said Flick on FIFA’s threat. “I think it’s a shame that you can no longer stand up for human rights.”

Joshua Kimmich on the other hand suggested that while it was a surprising call from FIFA, it was time that the focus shifted back to football.

“I was surprised with the ban. We players are very reflective and point the issues out, but we should talk about football again at some point. It’s not my fault that the World Cup was awarded here 12 years ago. I was 15 back then,” he said.