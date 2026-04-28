FIFA’s record prize fund for 2026 World Cup set to be increased after participating nations raise concerns

FIFA has said that it will be looking to increase prize money for and participation fee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after concerns were raised by several national associations over the steepling cost of merely taking part in the tournament. It was reported earlier this year that a number of European governing bodies fear that they will lose money even if they manage to stay alive in the World Cup until the quarterfinals due to the high costs of travel, operations and tax in the USA in particular.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be played from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Football’s global governing body has said that the matter will be addressed at the FIFA Council meeting, set to be held in Vanvouver, Canada on Thursday.
“Ahead of a Fifa Council meeting in Vancouver, Canada, on 28 April 2026, Fifa can confirm it is in discussions with associations around the world to increase available revenues,” a Fifa spokesperson said in a statement, according to Reuters.
“This includes a proposed increase of financial contributions to all qualified teams for the Fifa World Cup 2026 and of development funding available to all 211 member associations,” the statement added.
“The Fifa World Cup 2026 will be groundbreaking in terms of its financial contribution to the global football community, and Fifa is proud to be in its strongest ever financial position to benefit the global game through its Fifa Forward programme. Subject to discussions, further details will be provided in due course.”
FIFA’s current prize fund of USD 727 million is a record in itself. Each of the competing teams were to receive USD 10.5 million under the current arrangement while the winners would’ve earned USD 50 million. Additionally, it has been further reported that development funding handed out to all 211 FIFA members will also be increased from the projected USD 2.7 billion it was already due to distribute over the next four-year cycle. Each national association was to receive a guaranteed payment of USD 5 million. Each of the six continental confederations was to receive USD 60 million.