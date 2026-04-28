FIFA’s record prize fund for 2026 World Cup set to be increased after participating nations raise concerns

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be played from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo)

FIFA has said that it will be looking to increase prize money for and participation fee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after concerns were raised by several national associations over the steepling cost of merely taking part in the tournament. It was reported earlier this year that a number of European governing bodies fear that they will lose money even if they manage to stay alive in the World Cup until the quarterfinals due to the high costs of travel, operations and tax in the USA in particular.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be played from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Football’s global governing body has said that the matter will be addressed at the FIFA Council meeting, set to be held in Vanvouver, Canada on Thursday.