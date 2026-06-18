FIFA World Cup recap: Misery for Ronaldo, Harry Kane gets lucky break

In England’s first game of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (against Croatia), captain Harry Kane joined the league of elite forwards currently operating at the World Cup to score two goals or more in their team’s opener. It’s an elite group that includes Argentina’s Lionel Messi (hat-trick against Algeria), Norway’s Erling Haaland (two goals against Iraq), France’s Kylian Mbappe (two goals against Senegal) and Germany’s Kai Havertz (two goals against Curacao).

Who is yet to join this group is Cristiano Ronaldo, who had a wretched game against Congo, going goalless after having just two shots in the whole game. Congo ended up holding Ronaldo’s Portugal to a 1-1 draw with Joao Neves’s 6th minute goal getting cancelled out by Yoane Wisse’s strike in the first half.

Ronaldo’s two shots came in the 68th minute and the 73rd minute, both off target.

After the game, Portugal coach Roberto Martínez was repeatedly asked if he considered taking out Ronaldo on Wednesday.

“It makes no sense to get the best world scorer to be out when you need goals,” Martínez said. “The experience of Cristiano in the box is important. The way that he attracts defenders is important.”

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Martínez was then asked if Ronaldo will start Portugal’s upcoming matches against Uzbekistan and Colombia considering his age.

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“We treat every player in the same way. We take it step by step,” Martínez said. “We’ll assess every player. It’s not a special issue. We don’t treat Cristiano with age … we treat him how he feels.”

ALSO READ | Is Cristiano Ronaldo past his prime? No doubt after the Congo match

Wednesday’s game was the 229th of Ronaldo’s international career, the most for a man in history

Ronaldo himself did not face the media after the game, where he looked frustrated most of the time. But he wrote on his social media handles: “It wasn’t the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Head up and focus on the next game.”

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Harry Kane gets two chances to get penalty right

While Ronaldo was probably left wishing for more chances to prove that he’s still got it, in England’s game against Croatia in Group L, Harry Kane literally got two chances to get off the mark.

After England were awarded a penalty due to Luka Modric’s careless kick that hit Noni Madeuke, Kane stepped up to take the spot kick. His first attempt was saved by the Croatian keeper Dominik Livakovic. But the VAR ruled that Livakovic’s feet were off the goal line as Kane struck the ball after an initial stutter-step.

So Kane got another bite at the cherry. This time, he did not miss. The England captain has now scored his last eight penalties after missing a spot kick against France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

England’s Harry Kane (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo) England’s Harry Kane (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo)

Kane was back at it in the first half, nodding in a header to score his second goal. Later on, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford scored two more goals to give England a victory. Croatia did claw back twice in the game, thanks to goals from Petar Musa and Martin Baturina.

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Kane’s brace means he now has 10 World Cup goals, which levels the English record that Gary Lineker set playing in the 1986 and 1990 tournaments. Kane, who won the Golden Boot in 2018 in Russia by scoring six times, is the first player from England to score multiple goals in three Cup appearances. He has 81 international goals.

“Obviously it’s a great milestone to reach, to get 10 goals in a World Cup. … To reach double figures in this amazing tournament is very special,” Kane said. “And it’s the first game, I’m feeling good. I said before the game, physically, mentally, the goals I’ve scored this year (are) at the highest level I’ve ever had in my career. … I enjoy being on the pitch when I’m feeling in this form.”

Ghana take down Panama

In an early morning game played at the Toronto Stadium, Ghana scored a late winner to stun Panama. Caleb Yirenkyi scored in the 95th minute for Carlos Queiroz’s Ghana. The result denied Panama a first World Cup point.

Remarkably, the focus was on Queiroz, who has now coached teams at five successive World Cups. He was in charge of Portugal at South Africa 2010, Iran at Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, and now is at the helm of Ghana at the 2026 edition.