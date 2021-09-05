scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 05, 2021
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Brazil vs Argentina Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming, Brazil vs Argentina Football Final Live Stream Online: The Lionel Messi-led side are six points behind their rivals in their qualifying group.

By: Sports Desk
September 5, 2021 7:47:41 pm
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021 Live: Brazil will take on Argentina. (Reuters)

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Brazil vs Argentina Live Score Streaming: Brazil will take on recently crowned Copa America champions Argentina at the Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday (Monday in India).

The two sides will be meeting each other for the first time since the Copa America final less than two months ago, with Argentina triumphing 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Selecao are currently top of the table with seven wins from seven with their most recent victory coming against Chile. On the other hand, the Lionel Messi-led team beat Venezuela 3-1 in their last outing to stay six points behind their South American rivals.

What time will the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina start?

The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina will begin at 12:30 AM IST on September 6.

Where will the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina take place?

The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina will take place at the Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Where will the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina be telecasted?

The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina will not be live telecasted in India.

Where will the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina be live-streamed?

The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina will not be live-streamed in India.

