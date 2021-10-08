World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina draw 0-0 at Paraguay to maintain unbeaten record, Brazil fight back to beat Venezuela 3-1

Argentina failed to score for the first time since June 2019 but a 0-0 draw at Paraguay on Thursday maintained their unbeaten record in South America’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina have gone 23 games without defeat under coach Lionel Scaloni and are second in the qualifying group with 19 points, behind Brazil, the only other unbeaten team, who have 27 after beating Venezuela 3-1 in Caracas.

The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar next year and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff. Argentina were without Lautaro Martinez in attack and with Lionel Messi quieter than usual the game lacked excitement, especially in the first half.

The visitors had the better of the opening exchanges but Paraguay grew into the game in the second half and tested Emiliano Martinez in the Argentine goal more often.Scaloni made five changes in the second half and the game opened up.

Substitute Alejandro Gomez brought out a superb save from Paraguayan keeper Antony Silva with 12 minutes remaining and then at the other end Carlos Gonzalez blazed a cutback over the bar three minutes from time.”I think we had some good moments,” said Argentine defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

“We maybe struggled to control the game. There were times when Paraguay came at us and were dangerous.”I think we made their goalkeeper one of the game’s best players.”Argentina next have home games against Uruguay (Oct. 10) and Peru (Oct. 14), while Paraguay are away to Chile on Sunday and then travel to Bolivia on Thursday.

In the evening’s other early game, Uruguay and Colombia drew 0-0 in Montevideo. Uruguay, who started the day in third, are on 16 points from 10 games, two points ahead of Colombia.Ecuador play Bolivia and Peru face Chile later on Thursday.

Brazil fight back to beat Venezuela 3-1

Brazil's Antony celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Venezuela during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at UCV Olympic Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Oct.7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Brazil fought back from a goal down to score three times in the second half for a 3-1 win over Venezuela that maintained their 100% record in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Venezuela had never beaten Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in 17 previous attempts but their hopes rose after taking an early lead through Eric Ramirez, who converted Yeferson Soteldo’s cross after defenders Fabinho and Marquinhos slipped at the vital moment.



However, Brazil got back on level terms when Marquinhos headed home a corner in the 71st minute before Gabriel Barbosa scored a penalty six minutes from time and Anthony made it 3-1 in stoppage time.With Argentina’s 0-0 draw at Paraguay,

Brazil extended their lead at the top of the South American qualifying group to eight points. The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

Brazil were missing the suspended Neymar while Gabriel Jesus started for the first time since getting sent off in the Copa America quarter-final against Chile in July.

However, it was the introduction of second-half substitutes that turned the game for the five-times world champions.

Leeds United’s debutant Raphinha opened up space and hit the corner that led to Marquinhos’ goal, while Vinicius Jnr was instrumental in the buildup that led to Barbosa’s penalty.Raphinha also set up fellow substitute Anthony to tap home just before the final whistle.