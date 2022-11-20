scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch live tv and online coverage

2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony: Here is all you need to know about the opening ceremony.

FIFA | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Opening CeremonyFIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony: Here are all the details. (Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Date and Time: The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Sunday, before the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar’s first game on Monday, which would have created the unusual situation of two games being held before it. Qatar’s opening match was then brought forward by a day.

The opening ceremony will be at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, 40 km (25 miles) north of Doha.

Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the furthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and it has a retractable roof.

When is FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 20, 2022. FIFA has yet to announce a full list of performers for the opening ceremony. South Korea’s BTS said Jungkook, one of seven members of the boy band, would perform a track titled “Dreamers” at the ceremony.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will take place at Al Bayt Stadium. The opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador will also be played at this stadium.

What time does FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony start?
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...Premium
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Advertisement

How do I watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 01:15:21 am
Next Story

Man booked for posting ‘objectionable’ content about Fadnavis

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 19: Latest News