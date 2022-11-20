FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch live tv and online coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Date and Time: The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Sunday, before the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

The #FIFAWorldCup party is about to get started! 🙌 🏟️ 🇶🇦 17:30 local time. It’s going to be big. pic.twitter.com/Uj65drRkWV — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 19, 2022

The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar’s first game on Monday, which would have created the unusual situation of two games being held before it. Qatar’s opening match was then brought forward by a day.

The opening ceremony will be at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, 40 km (25 miles) north of Doha.

Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the furthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and it has a retractable roof.

When is FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 20, 2022. FIFA has yet to announce a full list of performers for the opening ceremony. South Korea’s BTS said Jungkook, one of seven members of the boy band, would perform a track titled “Dreamers” at the ceremony.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will take place at Al Bayt Stadium. The opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador will also be played at this stadium.

What time does FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony start?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.