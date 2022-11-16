FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Telecast: How to watch and stream Qatar World Cup live in India

FIFA World Cup 2022 Channel in India: Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, one of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory — for both off-the-field and on-field reasons — begins on Sunday in Qatar.

A total of 32 teams will take part across 64 matches over a period of 29 days.

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 is the first World Cup in the Middle East.

There are eight groups of four teams, with the top two advancing to the 16-team knockout stage.

Qatar vs. Ecuador is the first match of the tournament.

The first World Cup ever played in November and December — to avoid Qatar’s desert heat — is just the starting point for other unique features.

For players and fans in Qatar, and viewers worldwide, the games come around early and often on a more intense schedule than any previous group stage. Four separate kickoff time slots are needed to make this tournament work, though they were used on the first Saturday of previous tournaments.

In Qatar, there will be back-to-back-to-back-to-back games for seven straight days to squeeze this World Cup into only 29 days.

So before all the live-action begins here is all you need to know about when and where to watch the games-

Which TV channel will broadcast Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 in India?

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV.

Where to live stream and watch Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 online in India?

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India. Matches can be watched on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription. You can also watch matches on laptops and desktops on the JioCinema website for free.

JioCinema, which is now available across Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL subscribers, will live-stream all the matches and offer curated content around the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in five languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.

The FIFA World Cup final will be played on December 18 at 8.30 PM

Football fans will also get an in depth analysis as legends – Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Sol Campbell and Gilberto Silva will come together and form an All-Star Experts Panel.