At FIFA World Cup, players who cover their mouths during confrontations could be red carded

The new rule on players receiving red cards for covering their mouths comes after Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was accused of homophobic abuse of Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a Champions League game by covering his mouth with his jersey. (PHOTO: AP)

The sight of footballers covering their mouths while confronting players from the opposition team during games is a common sight. But now, at events like the upcoming FIFA World Cup, such acts might receive red cards from the refs.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) unanimously approved the rule at a special meeting in Vancouver, Canada along with another rule which states that players who leave the field in protest at a referee’s decision may be red-carded.

“As was agreed at The IFAB’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in ⁠February, ​these decisions follow thorough FIFA-led consultations with all key stakeholders,” a statement read. “At the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card,” it ​said.