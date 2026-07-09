FIFA World Cup: Why Pele’s daughter thinks Brazilian football is broken

Brazil's Neymar (10) walks off the field with teammates after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Kely Nascimento, daughter of the legendary Pele, said that Brazil’s footballing system was broken. This came days after the Selecao were shockingly knocked out of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 vs Norway on Monday.

“Brazilian football is broken. Whether it is corruption … it’s like a closed, very ⁠incestuous ​ecosystem where no one can see inside, and everybody knows why it is not working, but nobody can fix it,” Nascimento said in an interview with Reuters.

Nascimeto also said the country’s wealth of talent continued ​to ​produce top players, but that their ⁠struggles on the international stage were symptomatic of deeper structural problems.