Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

FIFA World Cup: Novak Djokovic praises Croatian football team

Djokovic wrote a congratulatory message to the Croatian team in his Instagram story and tagged Dejan Lovren and Luka Modrić.

Djokovic wrote congratulatory message to the Croatian team in his Instagram story. (Screengrab)

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has congratulated the Croatian football team for their great run in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Croatia led by Luka Modric bowed out from the World Cup after losing the semifinal 0-3 against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

“Congratulations to these guys and the whole team on another great championship. 👏🙌,” Djokovic wrote in his Instagram story and tagged Dejan Lovren and Luka Modrić.

In the next post he wrote: “Well done Leo and Argentina,” Djokovic added.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a thumping win over Croatia. Messi is back in the World Cup final with Argentina on his mission to win soccer’s biggest prize for the first time.

And, at 35, he could hardly be playing any better.

Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julián Álvarez, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday that set up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday’s title match.

It will be Messi’s second World Cup final — Argentina lost the other one to Germany in 2014 — in what might be his last appearance at the tournament.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 10:20:20 am
close